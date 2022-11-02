Juneau sheriff write-in candidate vows to remove 'Gun-free zone' signs from schools. Can he?

Firearms remain at the center of the school safety debate in Wisconsin, with solutions ranging from arming teachers to stricter gun controls being raised.

In Juneau County, sheriff write-in candidate Steven Johnson has proposed his own solution: remove “gun-free zone” signs from schools.

“It’s a free advertisement for people that would like to do harm to our children,” Johnson said. “If they're not seeing gun-free zone signs in the school, they're apt to think twice about bringing something into the school to harm children.”

Johnson lost to Undersheriff Andrew Zobal in the August partisan primary by 1,350 votes, but that hasn’t stopped him from continuing his campaign.

Much of his platform centers on school safety. His promise to remove “gun-free zone” signs is coupled with a plan to enlist veterans to protect students. He proposed that the veterans could be vetted through the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department and deputized, allowing law enforcement officers currently working in schools to get “back on the road” and focus on other issues.

Undersheriff Zobal stated that his opponent’s task may not lend itself well to the collaborative relationship that the sheriff’s department tries to foster with schools throughout the county.

“The gun-free school zones have a lot to do with buy-in from the schools,” Zobal said. “No, police chief, or sheriff, that wants to work with the schools is going to come in and dictate how the schools are going to run.”

Johnson recognized that, ultimately, he wouldn’t be able to remove the signs himself and would have to work with residents and the school boards. However, administrators hold that even if Johnson could sway their respective boards, it would take a lot more than removing the signs to change their policies.

“If you go to state statute 948.605, it talks about what a school zone means and what is prohibited,” School District of Mauston Superintendent Joel Heesch stated. “That's all a state statute, and the signs that we have would speak to that. It's more for awareness than it is for anything else. But we certainly do enforce it.”

The sheriff candidate’s logic is seemingly straightforward. Shooters are less likely to enter a building if they are unsure whether or not the people inside are armed. But in Wisconsin, whether or not there are signs reminding students and visitors to leave weapons at home, it is a Class I felony to possess a gun in a school zone.

“Just because you take those signs down, doesn't change the statutory laws around where guns are, can and cannot be,” said Scott Hickey, the New Lisbon School District administrator.

“The sheriff enforces the laws. They're not the legislative branch, and they also have no control over what schools do,” Hickey added. “Just because a sheriff candidate would want to do that has no bearing whatsoever on what our school district would do.”