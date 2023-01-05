Juneau Sheriff's drug arrest leads officers to meth and marijuana

An arrest by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office led to a search warrant that found small amounts of both methamphetamine and marijuana at an Armenia residence Tuesday.

A press release stated that between 10 and 50 grams of meth was involved. The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to inquiries into exactly what amount was seized.

Christopher D. Ripp, 37, who at the time of the search was in the Juneau County Jail, was charged with possession of both substances with the intent to deliver, bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is a repeat offender of all charges.

Ripp was also found to be in possession of a firearm and body armor as a convicted felon.

The charges that were filed all fall into the two lowest classes of felonies. If convicted of bail jumping, Ripp faces up to three years in prison followed by up to three years of extended supervision. The meth-related charges come with up to one-and-a-half years in prison and two years of supervision.

The Juneau County court set Ripp's bond at $5,000.