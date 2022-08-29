100 years in the books for Hustlerfest

A tiny Juneau County village has a time-honored tradition at the end of summer that just reached the century mark.

Hustlerfest, a small festival in Hustler that began as a car giveaway in 1922, finished its 100th year Aug. 26-28. The event has gone through a litany of changes over its long history, but remains a hit for residents of the village and throughout the county, as well as some travelers passing through the area and service members from nearby Volk Field.

100th Hustlerfest Photos Photos from the 100th annual Hustlerfest from Aug. 26-28 are below.

"It's a big deal to the whole community," said Donna Bradley, a Hustler Booster Club member who, along with her husband, Doug, are the main organizers of Hustlerfest. "People look forward to it. It brings in a lot of people. Good for the businesses. You make a lot of new friends and see your old friends."

Doug Bradley, who grew up between Hustler and Camp Douglas, said that he and Donna have been organizing Hustlerfest for "over 30 years."

"Community support has kept it going and we've seen a lot of changes," said Doug Bradley about the festival's longevity.

Hustlerfest began Friday evening with the 4-H Cake Walk, which is a giveaway of locally-made cakes by the Orange Mill 4-H Club in Mauston. Participants walked around a circle of chairs to music and had to sit at the chair they stopped at when the music stopped. A number was then called and the person sitting in that numbered chair won the cake.

"The 4-H kids have all been making cakes, bringing one or two per family," said Bradley.

The Garden Tractor Pull also kicked off the festival, which featured five tractor drivers pulling a large machine down a short track. The participant who pulled the tractor the farthest was the winner.

To celebrate its 100-year history, Hustlerfest held a dress competition in which participants dressed in 1920s heritage outfits. This event concluded the festival during the afternoon on Sunday.

The festival also featured a beard contest, which was new for 2022. Bradley said the categories for the beard competition were best, worst, and "I tried." There also was a pie auction during the afternoon on Saturday, featuring around 15 pies of varying types from area bakers.

Evening attractions at Hustlerfest on Saturday included donkey races, a hot rod car and comedy show, live music, and log sawing. Saturday morning events included a church breakfast, volleyball games, and the festival's annual parade.

The festival also offered a basketball shooting game that returned the balls to the shooter through a dumpster, a small taxidermy trailer, and a small kids playground. Food included a cheese curd truck, brats, hot dogs, and other picnic-type items.

Admission to Hustlerfest was $10 and proceeds from sales at the event go to academic endeavors for area students, as well as public maintenance and assistance to lower-income residents.

"The 4-H and us work really well together," said Donna Bradley.