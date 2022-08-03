23rd annual JCEDC Waterfest set for August 6

An annual boat parade up the Wisconsin River in Juneau County is coming back this weekend, August 6-7.

Lynxx Waterfest, a long-running weekend event that begins with a festival at Castle Rock Park in Mauston, will precede a lighted boat parade along the shore of Castle Rock Lake and end with fireworks back in the park.

A brunch at The Dirty Turtle restaurant in New Lisbon on the 7th will announce the awards for the best-decorated boats, including $500 for the winner.

The daytime events include family activities, live music, food vendors, and first responder emergency personnel meet-and-greets at the park. Afterward, the boat parade will begin at The Dirty Turtle and will travel along the shore to the park for the fireworks.

Tamaya Jo Loewe, the Juneau County Economic Development Corporation’s (JCEDC) Executive Director, said that anyone will be able to observe the boat parade along the shoreline. Boats are allowed to register for the event for free with the JCEDC.

“It varies every year,” said Loewe of the number of participants. “We’ve seen it as high as 28 boats, and been as small as six. I’m not sure that this will be a really big year, but there’s quite a few that tend to register the day of, onsite.”

Some of the boaters who are currently registered have participated in Waterfest in the past, according to Loewe, who added that some of them “go all out,” dressing in costumes and fancily decorating their boats.

“It’s an amazing thing to see, the amount of time and effort and everything they put into it,” said Loewe.

Judges look at each boat in the parade and select winners at the brunch the next morning. Loewe said that local businesses sponsor the events financially and with gifts, the latter of which are given to parade participants along with cash prizes for the top three boats.

“We do so much to say ‘thank you’ to them for bringing the entertainment and the cool event to the area,” said Loewe.

Loewe added that The Dirty Turtle owners, Sheila and Jim Marx, have been “tremendous sponsors and supporters.” Other businesses she mentioned include Lynxx Networks, Greater Mauston Tourism Association, and Royal Bank.

She also said that the last three years’ installments of the event have been “bumpy” because of the COVID-19 pandemic and weather concerns.

Loewe said that the event originally was designed as a cooperative event between Juneau and Adams counties and various electric companies in the area. She said that one of the original founding members of JCEDC, Gary Roberson, was instrumental in fostering those relationships.