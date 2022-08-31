Area school districts get prepared for 2022-23

The start of the school year is around the corner, and two of Juneau County's rural schools are set for the return of students.

Wonewoc-Union Center and Necedah are two school districts in the county that have all of their students on one site.

During the summer, the Necedah Area School District held professional development opportunities for its faculty members during the summer, which included training with phonics, mathematics, project-based learning, and proficiency/standards-based grading and reporting.

Summer school students went through what district administrator Tanya Kotlowski described as a rigorous program that included experimental learning exercises and field trips. She said that the school also underwent minor updates to its painting and signage throughout the summer.

"We are looking forward to a 'back to normal' school year filled with a focus on nurturing positive relationships with students, families and our greater school community," said Kotlowski in an email. "We love our children and feel honored to be able to serve our families and community as leaders that provide caring, compassionate, creative, communicative, and empowering strategies to build positive connections with our valuable stakeholders."

The Wonewoc-Union Center School District does not have any significant new programs for its students, but district superintendent Sharon Ennis said that the district is looking to continue building back from setbacks stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district hired nine new staff members, including another second-grade teacher and guidance counselor, along with more intervention aides.

"Our theme this year is 'Back to Normal'," said Ennis. "We always were pretty high on our test scores and COVID has really hurt us. We're concentrating more on the academics and getting back to where we were before."

Like Necedah, Wonewoc-Union Center houses all of its students in one building on School Road in Wonewoc. The district passed a $4.5 million referendum during spring 2021 and broke ground on a new technical education wing with those dollars. The wing was finished over the summer.

The school also added new playground equipment, a sidewalk and a new fire alarm system. Other referendum projects such as upgrading the cafeteria and air conditioning system were completed over the summer, as well as installing new windows.

"We're coming back to a really nice building this year," said Ennis.