Assessor to re-evaluate all Mauston properties

The city of Mauston is planning a full revaluation of properties located in the city and will contract with assessors to conduct the revaluation in 2022. The action will not raise or lower property taxes for the municipality as a whole, but some individual taxpayers could see a reduction or increase in taxes as a result of the assessment.

Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg said the city has contracted with Associated Appraisal to perform the assessment, which will cost about $65,000 above the normal annual cost for assessment. Residents should expect a letter giving details on the assessment process in April, and the assessors will start in May. Assessors might visit properties but will not need to go inside properties.

During an assessment, a value will be placed on each property with that value determining how much of the local property tax levy is apportioned to each property. The process does not change the total levy, but instead changes the amount paid by each taxpayer in relation to other taxpayers based on the value of their property compared to other properties.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, Wisconsin law “requires that the assessed value of each of the major classes of property within a taxation district must be within 10% of the full value of that same class at least once during any given five year period.”

Municipalities that have four consecutive years without meeting that requirement trigger state action and can receive a warning letter, followed by required training and then a Department of Revenue mandated, contracted and monitored revaluation with the costs billed to the municipality.

Mauston currently has an assessed value more than $30 million below the number the state uses for equalized value, which does not meet the 10% threshold. Reeg said the 2021 assessment was the third year the city was under the threshold.

“By us doing this before the state mandate, we’re trying to be proactive,” Reeg said. “By doing a full revaluation and looking at all the properties again it levels the playing field property to property.”

The equalized value of a city’s property, which is set by the state each year, determines how much each municipality in a county or school district will pay towards levy’s that cross jurisdictional lines.

“If a municipality were to keep their assessment low to pay a smaller share to a school district or technical college, the equalization process flattens that out,” Reeg said.

During the assessment process the assessed value of properties will change, but the process does not allow the city to levy additional taxes.

“The purpose of reassessing properties will not create more revenue, that will be the number one misperception,” Reeg said. “The amount of money we can levy for property tax is limited by the state on how much it can grow each year… we could double everyone’s assessment and that doesn’t double how much money was make.”

Instead, the amount of taxes people will owe will on average be similar, but might change based on how much the value of their property changes compared to other properties. Reeg gave the example that if all properties in the city go up in value by an average of 50%, a property owner whose property went up by 75% would have a higher portion since their property’s value is assessed higher than the average increase, while a property owner whose property went up 40% would have a lower portion since their property’s assessment increased by less than the average.

“If your assessment goes up 50%, you won’t pay 50% more taxes,” Reeg said. “What matters is not your individual assessment goes up, what matters is the difference between your change and the community as a whole.”

Reeg said the city updates some assessments every year based on homes that are sold or get permits for things like additions, but it has been more than a decade since the city has had a full revaluation.

The city should receive results from the assessment around August, after which they will hold open book and board of review sessions. Any change in taxes, whether an increase or decrease, will be seen on the next tax bill that goes out in December 2022. Taxpayers who wish to appeal their assessment will have an opportunity to do so between August and when the next tax bill goes out. Reeg said the city will provide additional information and resources as the assessment nears.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

