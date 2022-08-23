ATV races, dairy breakfast, rodeo highlight 156th Juneau County Fair

The 2022 Juneau County Fair wrapped up Sunday with a new event that was one of the many highlights of the fair's 156th installment.

A series of ATV races for people from ages 5 and older was the main event at the fairgrounds' grandstands on Aug. 21, the final day of the weeklong fair (Aug. 14-21). The fair also hosted a free dairy breakfast at the Howard and Charlotte Ganther Memorial Show Pavilion on the 20th.

"I think it went just wonderful," said Juneau County Fair Board Secretary Vicki McGowan. "We squeaked through with the weather. Our grandstand shows were dry and well-attended."

McGowan added that the only rain came on the evening of Aug. 19, during the Auto and Truck Demo in the grandstands.

The ATV show, Juneau County Fair Flat Track ATV Races, had nearly double the amount of participants than expected, according to McGowan, who also said that the attendance at the event in the stands was not as high as other events such as the Auto and Truck Demo and Three Hills Rodeo.

The rodeo was on Aug. 17 and 18 and the demolition derby went on during the next two days.

"Both rodeo nights and both demo nights, we were almost at capacity," said McGowan. "I thought maybe people would be hesitant because of the weather reports, but they came out."

She said that 2022, being the ATV races' first year at the fair, was likely the reason for lesser attendance as opposed to the other two events, which are long-standing traditions at the Juneau County Fair.

"Everybody that went to it, I heard great reviews," said McGowan regarding attendees of the ATV show. "Definitely something that we will try again next year."

During the afternoon on Aug. 20, the fair held its annual meat animal sale, which McGowan said was one of the best the fair has had.

"This community is just phenomenal," said McGowan. "They come out and supported. They pay for the rodeo to come in and then they come and support the kids. It was just great."

Animal barns at the fair were "fairly full," according to McGowan, adding that the barn with meat animals was full.

The 2022 Juneau County Fair did not feature a carnival, which meant that amusement rides that were there in years past were not there this year. However, McGowan said this did not negatively impact turnout, and some merchants even had more sales than in prior years.