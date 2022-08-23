 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

ATV races, dairy breakfast, rodeo highlight 156th Juneau County Fair

  • 0

The 2022 Juneau County Fair wrapped up Sunday with a new event that was one of the many highlights of the fair's 156th installment.

A series of ATV races for people from ages 5 and older was the main event at the fairgrounds' grandstands on Aug. 21, the final day of the weeklong fair (Aug. 14-21). The fair also hosted a free dairy breakfast at the Howard and Charlotte Ganther Memorial Show Pavilion on the 20th.

"I think it went just wonderful," said Juneau County Fair Board Secretary Vicki McGowan. "We squeaked through with the weather. Our grandstand shows were dry and well-attended."

McGowan added that the only rain came on the evening of Aug. 19, during the Auto and Truck Demo in the grandstands.

The ATV show, Juneau County Fair Flat Track ATV Races, had nearly double the amount of participants than expected, according to McGowan, who also said that the attendance at the event in the stands was not as high as other events such as the Auto and Truck Demo and Three Hills Rodeo.

People are also reading…

The rodeo was on Aug. 17 and 18 and the demolition derby went on during the next two days.

"Both rodeo nights and both demo nights, we were almost at capacity," said McGowan. "I thought maybe people would be hesitant because of the weather reports, but they came out."

She said that 2022, being the ATV races' first year at the fair, was likely the reason for lesser attendance as opposed to the other two events, which are long-standing traditions at the Juneau County Fair.

"Everybody that went to it, I heard great reviews," said McGowan regarding attendees of the ATV show. "Definitely something that we will try again next year."

During the afternoon on Aug. 20, the fair held its annual meat animal sale, which McGowan said was one of the best the fair has had.

"This community is just phenomenal," said McGowan. "They come out and supported. They pay for the rodeo to come in and then they come and support the kids. It was just great."

Animal barns at the fair were "fairly full," according to McGowan, adding that the barn with meat animals was full.

The 2022 Juneau County Fair did not feature a carnival, which meant that amusement rides that were there in years past were not there this year. However, McGowan said this did not negatively impact turnout, and some merchants even had more sales than in prior years.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man arrested for 4th OWI near Wisconsin Dells

Man arrested for 4th OWI near Wisconsin Dells

A 34-year-old Elkhorn resident was arrested near Wisconsin Dells for his fourth operating while intoxicated charge on Interstate 90/94 heading eastbound on Aug. 20 around 10 p.m. He was also charged with failure to install ignition interlock device and possession of THC, among others.

Juneau County allocates housing ARPA funds, approves sale of delinquent properties

Juneau County allocates housing ARPA funds, approves sale of delinquent properties

The Juneau County Board approved $150,000 in ARPA funding for a Central Wisconsin Community Action Council project in Necedah, as well as approve sales of six plots of land previously foreclosed via property taxes at its board meeting on Aug. 16. Jeffrey Potter, a longtime member of the county's Highway Department, was also recognized for his service.

Body of man found partially submerged in Town of Lemonweir

Body of man found partially submerged in Town of Lemonweir

The body of a 55-year-old New Lisbon man was discovered in a body of water in the Town of Lemonweir during the afternoon on Aug. 14, when Juneau County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report from the county's Communications Center.

Zobal rolls in county sheriff race; Pellegrini-Kast narrowly wins clerk

Zobal rolls in county sheriff race; Pellegrini-Kast narrowly wins clerk

Andrew Zobal, the current Undersheriff in Juneau County, is slated to succeed longtime Sheriff Brent Oleson after winning the Aug. 9 primary election. Alecia Pellegrini-Kast narrowly defeated Terry Reynolds in the Clerk of Circuit Court election after a late push. Both races were Republican primaries.

Northern Lightning back at Volk Field for pilot training

Northern Lightning back at Volk Field for pilot training

From Aug. 8-19, Volk Field Air National Guard Base is hosting Northern Lightning, a tactical-level training exercise featuring military aircraft for combat training and simulated threat responses. Personnel from the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and National Guard are attending the exercise.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News