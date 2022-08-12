BARA - Northern Lightning back at Volk Field for pilot training (copy)

Air combat training featuring advanced military aircraft and adversarial attack simulations is back at Volk Field and if you live in Sauk County, you might just have heard it before you read about it. Military flight operations are taking place in the airspace here as well as over many other nearby counties.

The Northern Lightning Counterland exercise has been going on since Aug. 8 and will conclude on Aug. 19 at the Combat Readiness Center on the base. Fighter pilots, commanders, and other service members from four U.S. military branches are participating in the training event.

"It's just such an honor to be able to host a huge exercise like this here in Wisconsin," said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, the state's Adjutant General. "We have people that come from all over the country, from all the components. We have active duty, (National) Guard, and reserve all here for two weeks for Northern Lightning."

Knapp added that the exercise requires everyone from the local community to service members and others from around the U.S. to make it function well, but says that it showcases all that the state has to offer from a military standpoint.

Aircraft at the exercise included training military jets like the T-38 and fighter planes including the F-35, F-22, and F-16. Fighter pilots such as 1st Lt. Sawyer "Grit" Murray of the U.S. Air Force's 7th Fighter Training Squadron are learning various aerial and ground combat tactics.

"We're doing some large-force exercises out here," said Murray. "Big style engagements and practicing both air-to-air and air-to-surface threats."

The 26-year-old Murray referred to her time operating military jets as a "great experience" and has grown to love her assignments in the Air Force.

"Flying jets is about the single greatest thing I could ask for," said Murray. "It's cool to be doing it out here with so many experienced pilots who know what they're doing really well."

She added that exercises such as Northern Lightning gives her and other training pilots experiences that they have not previously had and serve as practice for different potential military air experiences.

Col. Ben Staats, the Northern Lightning exercise director, said that the focus is to give joint military units training in "high-end fights", or combat against a potential adversary of equal strength.

"We build our scenarios based upon what we see out when units are going in deployments," said Staats. "They come back and tell us this is the type of training we need to get ready for those environments."

Skills learned at the training, according to Staats, include integrating fourth- and fifth-generation military aircraft, which are the jets at the base, in complex missions to maximize the ability of the planes. He added that the trainees engage in simulated activities based on the Air Training Reference Guide to get prepared for what they may encounter in potential combat.

"We mimic that using our fighters," said Staats. "We have F-22s and F-35s playing the 'bad guys', that would mimic stealth fighters from whatever adversary country that we're fighting. We also have serviced air missile systems that simulate like they're shooting at the aircraft and then we're able to run that simulation in the debrief so that everyone can see what would actually happen if they're shooting missiles."

Capt. Jenna Lenski of the Wisconsin National Guard discussed the importance of Northern Lightning and its benefit to the state.

"This exercise here at Volk Field is kind of a golden nugget for Wisconsin because we're bringing in all kinds of different aircraft," said Lenski. "We're bringing in the different components of the Air Force and different services to train and basically practice for war. It's important to Wisconsin that they realize they have a place for all of these things to happen."

Lenski added that Wisconsin has National Guard bases in three locations: Volk Field, the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison and the 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee.