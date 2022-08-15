Body of man found partially submerged in Town of Lemonweir

The body of a 55-year-old New Lisbon man was discovered in the Town of Lemonweir on Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, the county's Communications Center received a report of a possible body near the boat landing at 19th Avenue and County Highway N at approximately 12:14 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Nine minutes later, Juneau County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived on the scene and searched the body of water east of the landing. They discovered the body of Glen Erickson, which was partially submerged amongst trees in the water.

The Mauston Fire Department and the county's Medical Examiner's Office assisted deputies at the scene. This incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.