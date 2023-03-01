A family manufacturing and wiring business in Juneau County has grown from a few drilling presses to a multinational supplier in the span of 60 years.

Brunner Manufacturing and Brunner Wire Products has been producing metal components used in machinery, lawn mowers, tractors, and other equipment since 1963. The company, which was started in Elroy by current owner Ron Brunner, began as a drilling business and has grown and expanded to its current status.

The Lodge at Mauston hosted a celebration on Feb. 24 for the company's 60th year in business, which was attended by Ron Brunner, his wife Barbara, family members, other company executives, vendors, and Wisconsin 50th District Rep. Tony Kurtz, among others. The history of the company and Brunner family, as well as a table full of products the company manufactures and sells, were on display.

Brunner Manufacturing Gallery A gallery featuring photos from the Brunner Manufacturing 60th Anniversary celebration, as well as its Mauston facilities, is below.

"It's got a lasting impression," said Kurtz of Brunner Manufacturing. "It's amazing going from Ron's story and, 60 years later and all the impact he's had. Not only in our community, but all the lives he has touched."

Tours of the company's facilities in the Mauston Industrial Park and in Elroy were also available throughout the day.

Ron Brunner emphasized growing the company "organically" without accruing debt has been a main driving force behind its success. Brunner's father, Ervin, taught Ron how to drill metal parts and how to remain debt-free, which Ron said Brunner Manufacturing has been since 1977.

"My dad told me one time, 'If you can buy a carload of dollars for a nickel, and you don't have the nickel, you're out of luck,'" said Ron Brunner. "We've always made sure we've had the nickel and we didn't borrow any money."

Brunner said that the business started "very small," with Barbara Brunner saying that they began work out of a garage on a farm in southwest Juneau County, which she added they still own today. In 1963, they began with a series of drilling equipment in the small garage business Ron Brunner purchased from Ervin Brunner.

"Her and I have always put the money back into the company," said Ron Brunner regarding business profits. "We've lived like anybody else and don't go out to extremes. The company has been the most important thing to us and the people who are in the company."

Barbara Brunner shared her husband's view, saying that "our people is the reason we grew." She commended Ron's determination and said that he began working with metals at the age of 19. Ron and Ervin Brunner moved back to Juneau County from the Chicago area in the late 1950s (Ervin was initially from Lyndon Station) and worked as farmers along with drilling.

"He would drive back and forth to Chicago to pick up parts," said Barbara Brunner of Ron working out of the garage near Elroy.

Ron and Barbara Brunner promised Ervin that, if the business was successful, they would take care of him in his retirement years. They mentioned that Ervin Brunner only collected three Social Security checks, with the company supporting him thereafter. Ervin Brunner passed away on Dec. 15, 1999 at 96.

"We've grown," said Barbara Brunner, who worked as the company's secretary and human resources director. "It's been a long, hard road. Our children suffered a lot because their dad was on the road, but they're all doing well. It was a lot of work. We just keep going."

The Brunners have been married for nearly 55 years and had five children (four sons and one daughter). One of their sons, Timothy, runs Brunner Wire Products and their daughter, Terri Lynn Stott, is a former Juneau County Sheriff's Office deputy. Barbara Brunner worked as a paramedic in Mauston and Elroy as well.

At the celebration, a seven-minute video showed operations of two cold headers at the Cold Forming Operations facility in Mauston. One is a century-old toggle header, which forms metal into small parts without using heat, that Brunner purchased from a salvage yard and welded together.

Andrew Nelson, the engineering lead at Brunner Manufacturing, lauded the history of the company and how it has impacted its modern operations. He said that the two headers "paint a really good picture of technology" with regards to the evolution of cold heading. Nelson also expressed gratitude for Ron Brunner's continued reinvestment in the company.

Kurtz and Ron Brunner mentioned the strong relationship the owner has built with his company's employees. Brunner Manufacturing employs 220 people, and Brunner Wiring Company employs 110.

"You can have the best customers and you can have the best machines," said Ron Brunner. "Without good people to run it and people who are willing to stay and learn and do it, the company is not going to succeed."

"The growth of this company is from the people who work here," said Scott Graewin, a 31-year company employee and supervisor who also serves on the company's manufacturing board.

He also discussed hiring quality employees over ones who can work for low wages and that Brunner Manufacturing and Brunner Wiring have high standards for wages and benefits for employees. Graewin emphasized that point and how employees are rewarded for quality work.

"If I make money, I'm going to pay it to them," said Brunner regarding his employees, referencing a conversation he had with fellow businessmen during the 1970s. "I'm not just going to put it in my back pocket."

"Ron comes up with an idea, and we run with it," said Graewin. "That's what drives us here."

The company owner also expressed his pride in domestic manufacturing and direct supply. He said that direct supply helps the company maintain customer loyalty and discussed how products similar to the ones his company manufactures are made in foreign countries.

"It's important to keep manufacturing here," said Graewin. "I think it should be here. It's alright to have foreign suppliers, but you should have a domestic supply always available."

Kurtz mentioned how the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting supply chain issues has created a desire for increased domestic manufacturing. He said that Brunner Manufacturing has "done it right for 60 years" and that it provides a model for other companies.

He went on to say that creating a better business climate in Wisconsin and promoting the quality of life in Juneau County and the surrounding area could help attract similar business to the state. Affordability, the public school system, and technical colleges are all strengths of the area, according to Kurtz.

Companies that purchase components from Brunner include lawn and farm care manufacturers John Deere and Kubota. A machine supplier from Belgium and equipment salesperson from Canada who both have working relationships with Brunner were also at the celebration.

"They're a great company," said Bob Bea, a representative of Dynaburr Chicago Inc., a plating company and vendor for Brunner for five years. "They're loyal and have a lot of work. Good people to deal with. They've been a real blessing for our company."

The importance of trade education was also a point for Ron Brunner and Kurtz. They both discussed how four-year, post-secondary education may not be suitable for all students, for financial or other reasons.

"Getting those young high school and middle school students used to all the different things they can do in the world, not only from being a nurse, being a welder," said Kurtz. "There's so many things we can do and I do believe it starts early on in our school systems. Our schools are getting that."

Brunner suggested that an education facility strictly focusing on manufacturing and other trades be opened in Juneau County, with all county school districts allowing students interested to attend two days per week.

