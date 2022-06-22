Clean water referendum set for November ballot in Juneau County

Residents of Juneau County will have a chance to vote on more state involvement in cleaning up the county's water supply in the fall.

During the county's Board of Supervisors meeting on June 21, the board approved adding an advisory referendum to the November ballot asking residents if the state should take more action regarding the quality of drinking water. The measure, which was passed in a 12-6 vote, was proposed because of citizens' increased concerns about the county's drinking water and its health effects.

The question on the ballot will read, "Should the State of Wisconsin establish a right to clean water to protect human health, the environment, and the diverse cultural and natural heritage of Wisconsin?"

Juneau is one of a growing list of Wisconsin counties to approve adding a "Clean Water Now" referendum to the fall ballot, according to a release from River Alliance of Wisconsin communications director Stacy Harbaugh. Green and Adams counties are two others in the southwest region of the state to approve the referendum.

Five counties in the state have already approved the referendum in the previous two spring elections, with all of them earning over 70% of the vote. In April, 86% of voters in La Crosse County voted for it.

"It is no accident that so many counties are coming forward to ask our state leaders to do more to ensure water is protected for drinking, fishing, recreation, and a strong economy," said Johnson Bridgewater, the River Alliance of Wisconsin's Water Advocates organizer, in the release.

Harbaugh added that Wisconsin residents raised water protection concerns in 2019, but that proposals fell short and the state legislature has not taken meaningful action on proposed bills.

The six Juneau County district supervisors to vote against adding the referendum were: Aimee Stieve (21), Ray Zipperer (13), Jack Jasinski (11), John Ard (12), Mike Keichinger (9), and Roy Granger (15).

Zipperer said he voted against adding the referendum because it did not appear to have a plan for how the county would approach the state for cleaner water.

"We didn't really know what the resolution meant," said Zipperer. "We're all for clean water and we want the legislature to do their part. After that, what do we want the legislature to do? That should have been in the resolution."

Wonewoc took a step toward cleaning up its water supply earlier this year, as the Juneau County village was approved for a $7.4 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to help replace its outdated water treatment plant. The new plant will be completed over the next three years.

Three of the 21 supervisors — James Parrett, James Ryczek, and Kim Strompolis — were absent from the meeting.