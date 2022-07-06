Closed TIDs provide boost to Mauston housing fund

Two closed tax increment financing (TID/TIF) districts finished with surplus funds that will help future housing plans in Mauston.

TIDs 2 and 3 were located on the eastern and western industrial areas of the city before their closure on Dec. 14, 2021. Each district, through successful development and financial management, finished with surplus funding that was deposited into the city's affordable housing fund.

Between the districts, the fund received just over $1.4 million from their remaining revenues, according to audits from Johnson Block CPAs.

"We were talking a lot about closing these two TIF districts and getting some money into our housing fund as a result of that," said Mauston city administrator Randy Reeg.

Reeg explained that TID funds designated for housing fund use can only be a one-year increment. The amount of all surplus funds from TID 2 totaled less than the 2021 increment, which allowed the entirety of that residual funding to be deposited into the housing fund.

TID 3 had surplus funds from 2020, but the amount of those funds was not sufficient to pay off the district's 2021 obligations, according to Reeg. Therefore, those residual funds, along with the 2021 increment, paid the district's obligations and produced an excess amount of $217,302. Those funds were distributed between Juneau County, the city, School District of Mauston, and Western Technical College.

Both closed TIDs were created on Sep. 26, 1995. Projects and other expenses from the creation of TID 2 exceeded the plan estimate by just over $2.3 million, which is why the district did not have any surplus funds like TID 3 had. TID 3 also transferred over $1.3 million to TID 2 during the life of the TIDs.

TID 3's plan estimate was just over $16.4 million, with the actual total being less than that, resulting in the $217,302 surplus.

The closure and audits of the two TIDs are giving way to one, or potentially two, new TIF districts, one of which is slated for the downtown area as part of the city's revitalization plan in the area. One of the crucial aspects of the city's improvement agenda is providing increased access to affordable housing, which benefited by the closure of the former TIDs.

Another potential TID will be in the northeast region of the city, near the Interstate 90-94 intersection with Wisconsin Highway 82, according to Reeg.

"We did have to close TID 2 and TID 3 so we had the capacity to create new ones," said Reeg. "This is definitely a precursor to opening the new ones, in which work has been going on in the background this year."

Zoning administrator leaving

A key position for new development strategy is currently vacant.

The city has begun the process of hiring a new zoning administrator. Tony Goodman, the current position holder, is resigning. City council members held a special closed session meeting on July 5 to discuss staffing strategies for the position. Reeg said there are currently no potential candidates to replace Goodman.