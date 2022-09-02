Closures scheduled in Mauston starting Sep. 6

Drivers on Wisconsin Highway 82 and County Highway G will need to prepare for alternate routes following Labor Day.

According to a release from Darci Hackbarth, the Public Involvement Lead from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the Juneau County highways will close in both directions under their Interstate 90/94 overpasses during periods of time next week.

Both closures will begin on Sep. 6.

Highway 82 will be closed underneath the freeway during overnight hours between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. for approximately three days due to crews beginning demolition of the bridge. Drivers heading westbound on I-90/94 will need to exit at County Highway HH near Lyndon Station to access Highway 82 traveling westbound during this time, while eastbound drivers will be detoured to the Wisconsin Highway 80 exit in New Lisbon in order to access Highway 82 east of the freeway..

The entrance and exit ramps will remain open during the overnight closures of the state highway.

County G will have daytime closures, as it will be inaccessible underneath I-90/94 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for approximately three days for bridge demolition. There are no scheduled detours for the County G closures.

All construction is weather permitting and construction crews will take steps to minimize the effects of dust and noise from the construction.