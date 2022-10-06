 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County G scheduled for daytime closures early next week

Oct. 10 closure at Highway G

County Highway G in Mauston will be closed in both directions under Interstate 90/94 during the day for the installation of bridge girders, starting on Oct. 10 for approximately two days.

 WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Another closure is scheduled early next week as part of the ongoing construction on Interstate 90/94 near the area of Wisconsin Highway 82.

According to a release from Wisconsin Department of Transportation Public Involvement Lead Darci Hackbarth, County Highway G will be closed in both directions under the freeway, beginning on Oct. 10.

The closure is for installation of bridge girders and will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for approximately two days.

There is no posted detour for the closure.

