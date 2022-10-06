County G scheduled for daytime closures early next week

Another closure is scheduled early next week as part of the ongoing construction on Interstate 90/94 near the area of Wisconsin Highway 82.

According to a release from Wisconsin Department of Transportation Public Involvement Lead Darci Hackbarth, County Highway G will be closed in both directions under the freeway, beginning on Oct. 10.

The closure is for installation of bridge girders and will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for approximately two days.

There is no posted detour for the closure.