CWCAC opens affordable apartments in Mauston

Mauston residents earning less than 50% of the Juneau County median income now have another housing option.

The Central Wisconsin Community Action Council (CWCAC) hosted a grand opening of the Bob Fait Family Apartments on March 11. CWCAC Executive Director Fred Hebert said that the new complex, which cost just over $1 million to construct, is a one-story linear structure featuring one and two-bedroom units.

CWCAC is a nonprofit aiding low-income individuals and families in Adams, Columbia, Dodge, Juneau and Sauk counties.

Construction for the apartments began in August 2021. Nearly $530,000 of the funds for the project are from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the state of Wisconsin. Hebert said the CWCAC, with sponsorship from Bank of Mauston, also received a $165,000 grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. More funding came from a Bank of Mauston loan of $300,000 and the remaining needed funds come from CWCAC corporate funds.

"This is partially funded by the federal government and federal home loan bank," Hebert said. "There's 11 units there and, as the developer, we have to designate how many units would be set aside for people making less than 30% of the county median income and the other apartments for people making less than 50%. The rent we can charge is based on the family's income and we can charge no more than a set amount that HUD lets us charge."

According to a HUD database, Juneau County's estimated median family income was $65,200 in 2021. Rent is based on applicant incomes, from which the price will be 30% of monthly income, according to Hebert. The cost of rent will range from $320 to $700, depending on family size.

Hebert said that CWCAC has had much cooperation from Juneau County, the city of Mauston and Bank of Mauston and lauded their support for the project and the agency. Juneau County and the city of Mauston housing authorities have also been supportive, according to Hebert. The project is named after Bob Fait, a retired president of the Bank of Mauston.

Fait was in attendance at the grand opening, along with Mauston Mayor Dennis Nielsen and state Rep. Tony Kurtz, among others.

Bank of Mauston has previously donated properties to the CWCAC and sponsors the agency when it applies for federal home grants. Hebert said that roughly 60% of project funding comes through HUD.

"The community has been very responsive," said Hebert. "We all collaborate pretty well and we get support from these different organizations and specific staff."

The complex is located on the north side of Mauston on Herriot Drive near its intersection with Sherman Street. Four of the units in the new complex are two-bedroom apartments and seven have one bedroom. All units have one bathroom.