Elroy businessman has long donation history with Royall schools

Ormson with students at Bee

Larry Ormson (furthest right) stands with Royall High students (from left) Taylor Knoepke, Logan Woodworth, Bryce Gruen, Mara Miller, Olivia Saemisch, Emma Green, and Madelyn Gruen.

 JOHN GITTINGS, STAR TIMES

An Elroy businessman with strong ties to Tommy Thompson has donated to area schools for more than 40 years.

Larry Ormson, 69, has lived in the city throughout his life and has made various donations to the Royall School District. He has owned two plastic manufacturing businesses in the area, including NTM, Inc., which he currently owns. His connections with the former Wisconsin governor and his family go back decades.

"Larry is a very generous person, and he and I have teamed up together on several projects and will be continuing up on several other projects to improve Elroy," Thompson said in an interview.

Thompson and Ormson combined to purchase the original Hamberg Hardware Store for $85,000 on June 22, 2021, with the land now the future site of Gundersen St. Joseph's Elroy Clinic. After building inspections revealed an abundance of lead paint and asbestos, the former hardware store was demolished and the clinic is currently under construction.

Future Gundersen clinic site

The future site of Gundersen St. Joseph's Clinic in Elroy is the former Hamberg Hardware Store, purchased by Ormson and former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson for the purpose of tearing down the building for the clinic.

Ormson's family history runs deep in the district, as he is one of 17 siblings who graduated from it. He said he was best friends with Ed Thompson, Tommy's younger brother and former mayor of Tomah who ran for governor in 2002 as a Libertarian.

"We had a business together in Elroy and then he went and bought the Tee Pee (supper club in Tomah)," said Ormson. "My first donation to Royall was in October of 1981. I wasn't living in Elroy. I was building a new house. I bought them what was called a rebounder."

The rebounder is a machine used in basketball practice that launches a ball towards the basket with the intention of missing so that players can work on grabbing rebounds, according to Ormson.

In years following, Ormson said that he, along with current Royall School District administrator Mark Gruen and others, would take students to Wisconsin Badgers sporting events and to movies such as "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Pride and Prejudice." He also helped purchase utility items such as lights for the district.

Ormson said his donations grew when Gruen became involved with the district because of less stringent regulations regarding donations. Gruen has known Ormson for many years and lauded his continued generosity within the district, saying that his donations have totaled over $1 million.

Ormson mug

Ormson

"Larry Ormson has been extremely generous to the Royall School District over his lifetime," Gruen said in an email. "He has made a number of unanimous donations for small causes like school supplies, and help for the needy students. He also annually has paid for our students to attend theatrical performances, donated to post prom, and scholarships. We are very fortunate to have Larry Ormson in our community."

Gruen has done a "fabulous job" with the school district, according to Ormson. He added that Tommy Thompson contributed to adding new gymnasium equipment within the district. 

Ormson said he also donates to local churches, sporting events and park concerts.

