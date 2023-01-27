Elroy Police Department personnel on administrative leave

Elroy is now utilizing county law enforcement for the city following the administrative leave of the city's police staff.

According to an anonymous tip that was confirmed by Elroy city administrator Geena Skowronski, Elroy Police Department Chief Tony Green and Officer Hunter Teubert were placed on administrative leave pending the results of independent investigations.

During their leave the Juneau County Sheriff's Office is working with the city to provide law enforcement in the city, according to Skowronski.

"Because this action involves matters of personnel and due process and privacy interests, the City will have no further comment until the completion of the investigations, which will be completed in due course," said Skowronski in an email.

Attempts to reach members of the Elroy Police Commission and Chief Green were unsuccessful. The source providing the tip said that Juneau County Sheriff's Office officials declined to comment on the situation.

NOTE: This is a developing story. Information will be added as it is obtained by Elroy and Juneau County officials.