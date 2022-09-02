 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Explosion, fire at Beagles Bar & Grill in Lyndon Station

Beagles Bar explosion

Beagles Bar & Grill in Lyndon Station sustained an explosion during the evening of Aug. 31. An investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Lyndon Station Police Department and Juneau County Sheriff's Office is ongoing.

 JOHN GITTINGS, STAR-TIMES

A Lyndon Station tavern is currently closed following an explosion during the early morning hours of Sept. 1.

According to a release from Lyndon Station Police Chief Jeremy Bonikowske, the Lyndon Station Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire and explosion at Beagles Bar & Grill in the village.

Following control of the blaze, the scene was secured for investigation due to the suspicious nature of the explosion. An individual has been taken into custody as a result of the ongoing investigation. No more information is available at this time. 

The Lyndon Station Police Department is being assisted by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Wisconsin State Patrol's Technical Reconstruction Unit with this investigation.

Bonikowske is also the Emergency Management Director for Juneau County.

