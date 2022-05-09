Fire blocks all lanes on Highway 80 near Necedah

A fire just south of Necedah on Wisconsin Highway 80 is causing all traffic lanes to be temporarily blocked from 25th Street to 14th Street during the afternoon on May 9.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Traffic Management Center, the fire occurred at 2:20 p.m. on May 9. Juneau County Sheriff's Department captain Gary Pedersen said the department is conducting traffic control during the fire. The Necedah Fire Department is on the scene. Traffic lanes are currently blocked on both sides of the highway.

Pedersen added that two other fires are active in Juneau County. He had no details on the cause of the blazes. An unspecified location along County Highway G and Orange Road near New Lisbon are the two other fire locations, according to Pedersen. He said that multiple fire departments are actively addressing the fires.

A social media post by the sheriff's department indicated that the fire danger is "very high" on May 9. The post says that because of the risk level, burning in barrels, debris piles and grass or wooded areas with an annual permit is prohibited. It adds that campfires are strongly discouraged, but permitted for cooking and warming purposes. People making campfires should use "extreme caution", according to the department.