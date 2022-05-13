Fire in Lyndon Station blocks eastbound I-90-94 traffic

A vehicle fire near Lyndon Station is causing all eastbound lanes on Interstate 90-94 to be blocked.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Traffic Management Center, a vehicle fire began Friday around 11:45 a.m. on the highway. A grass fire in the median on the highway has also caused the left westbound lane to close.

Eastbound drivers on Interstate 90/94 are to exit at County Highway HH (Exit 79) and turn right to proceed on HH to U.S. Highway 12/Wisconsin Highway 16 and proceed southeast and re-enter I-90/94 where the highways intersect (Exit 85).

Wisconsin State Patrol officers from the DeForest Post were dispatched to the scene and have blocked eastbound traffic. WisDOT estimates that the lanes will be blocked for two hours.

NOTE: This story was updated to include information from WisDOT.