Fire in Lyndon Station blocks eastbound I-90-94 traffic

A vehicle fire near Lyndon Station is causing all eastbound lanes on Interstate 90-94 to be blocked.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Traffic Management Center, a vehicle fire began Friday around 11:45 a.m. on the highway. A grass fire in the median on the highway has also caused the left westbound lane to close.

Eastbound drivers on Interstate 90/94 are to exit at County Highway HH (Exit 79) and turn right to proceed on HH to U.S. Highway 12/Wisconsin Highway 16 and proceed southeast and re-enter I-90/94 where the highways intersect (Exit 85).

Wisconsin State Patrol officers from the DeForest Post were dispatched to the scene and have blocked eastbound traffic. WisDOT estimates that the lanes will be blocked for two hours.

NOTE: This story was updated to include information from WisDOT.

A sobriety facility focusing on helping former alcoholics and people who struggled with addiction get job training and education is slated to open on July 1 in Mauston. Two Florida residents and a Mauston resident who has been sober for ten years are opening the facility.

Fire departments across Juneau County dealt with three fires on Monday, May 9, including one that began around 2:20 p.m. near Necedah on Highway 80 that blocked traffic in both directions on an 11-block span. Traffic lanes reopened around 4 p.m.

The American Legion, in conjunction with New Lisbon residents and various businesses, has now completed the memorial displaying names of area veterans of six different wars on Wisconsin Highway 80 in New Lisbon. Work on the project began in 2021.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office arrested a 38-year-old man in a rural area near Mauston after the county's Drug Task Force and Special Tactics and Response Team performed a search warrant at around 9:30 p.m. on April 28.

