Flags to fly at half-staff on July 13 to honor Judge Roemer

John Roemer, a former Juneau County judge who was murdered at his home in the county in early June, will be honored on July 13.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared Executive Order 171 on July 11, which is to fly all Wisconsin and United States flags at half-staff on Wednesday in memory of Roemer. Evers said in a release from his office that Roemer was a "pillar of his community" and "a revered member of the judiciary."

"Judge Roemer’s contributions to his community and our state will not be forgotten as he leaves behind a legacy of dedicated, distinguished service that has already inspired so many," said Evers in the release.

Roemer was shot and killed on June 3 when Douglas Uhde, a man he sentenced to six years in prison in 2005 for armed burglary and other weapons charges, according to online and Adams County court records. Uhde then turned the gun on himself and later died from injuries resulting from the self-inflicted gunshot wound on June 7.

A service for Roemer will also be held in Mauston on July 13. The executive order will remain in effect from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday.

Annette Ziegler, the Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice, said that Roemer was a role model on and off the bench. She also mentioned how he remained influential following his retirement, serving as a volunteer, caretaker, and church leader.

"As a judge, he was known for his sharp legal mind, thoughtful handling of cases, and respect for all parties in the courtroom," said Ziegler in the release. "He served as a mentor to many judges and others in the legal profession, and many of his colleagues became his friends."

Benoit LeTendre, attorney for the Village of Lake Delton who represents West & Dunn law firm, argued cases in front of Roemer. He commended Roemer's preparation and impartiality.

"Judge Roemer embodied judicial temperament," said LeTendre in an email. "He was always meticulously prepared, actively engaged in the matters before him, and genuinely concerned about ensuring the parties to any case, no matter how trivial or how serious, had an opportunity to be heard and their arguments fairly weighed under the law. He will be dearly missed."

Roemer was an assistant state public defender in Baraboo for five years before spending 10 as the assistant district attorney in Juneau County. He was elected to the Juneau County Circuit Court in 2004 and served 13 years before retiring in 2017.

In 2002, Roemer retired from the U.S. Army Reserves, where he was a lieutenant colonel. He served as president of the church council, chairman of the evangelism committee, and with community outreach initiatives for St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mauston.

NOTE: This story was updated to include comments from Lake Delton village attorney Benoit LeTendre.