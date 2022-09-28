Former Sup. James Parrett honored for dedication to community

A Juneau County Supervisor from the northern area of the county unexpectedly died in August and is remembered by his wife and area representatives for his dedication to his community, the county, and his family.

James Parrett, the 10th District Sup. and Town of Armenia chairperson who died on Aug. 20, lived in the town for 11 years and was a member of nine county committees as a county board representative. Parrett, who was also one of two vice chairs on the county board, was 60 when he died from liver failure.

According to Parrett's obituary on Legacy.com, Parrett enjoyed hunting, fishing, ATV riding, and billiards in his spare time. He also was a car collector and traveler, but his "greatest joy in life" was spending time with his family, according to the obituary.

Kim Parrett, James's wife, said that Parrett spent over 50 years intermittently in northern Juneau County for hunting and fishing, and that they took vacations to the area prior to settling there. The Parretts lived in Burlington, Wisconsin, prior to moving to Armenia.

"It was the most important thing to me," said Kim Parrett of her marriage to and family with James. "Enjoyed moving to Juneau County to get away from the city and just being able to enjoy the outdoors more up here and being able to share that with our girls (Courtney and Samantha)."

Parrett, in conjunction with Petenwell ATV Club in Nekoosa, has a scholarship for one student from either Necedah or Nekoosa High School for $500 annually. The scholarship was recently renamed the Petenwell James Parrett ATV Club Scholarship.

"He meant quite a bit," said Kim Parrett of James's significance to the town and the county. "He definitely was a supporter of the local businesses, not just up here where we live, but the whole county. He was always dedicated to trying to improve the area and communities and make things better for everyone."

Matt Goeb, a Town of Armenia Supervisor, served under Parrett for a short time.

"I only knew Jim for a short time and most of this was on the town board," said Goeb in an email. "Jim had a passion for his community and trying to make things better for everyone. Anything he did it was with the community in mind."

Timothy Cottingham and Roy Granger, the 18th and 15th District Sups. on the Juneau County Board, also lauded Parrett for his service to the county. The board unanimously voted for a resolution recognizing him for his four years of service on the board.

"It was quite a shock," said Cottingham. "Everybody was very surprised. He was a good person who worked really hard for the county."

Cottingham further discussed Parrett's involvement with numerous committees and his influence on the county board, stating that he was easily elected a vice chair in April. Parrett's vacant county board seat will hopefully be filled within the next month, according to Cottingham.

Granger, who served under Parrett on the county's Finance and Computer Committee, praised Parrett for his enthusiasm and heavy involvement in county government.

"Jim Parrett was an excellent county board member," said Granger. "He was really energetic and wanted to be part of what was going on. A definite asset for the county."