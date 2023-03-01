A Mauston brew pub which opened during the COVID-19 pandemic has had a successful two-year run and is continuing to expand and diversify its brews for customers.

Gravity Box Brewing Company first opened on Feb. 24, 2021, and celebrated its second year in business on Feb. 25. Located on State Street in downtown Mauston, Gravity Box has a wide array of beers brewed in-house and had different offerings during the celebration, along with a raffle.

"We're still here, and that's really all that matters," said Gravity Box owner Micah Playman. "We've exceeded any expectations we had long ago. I'm absolutely thrilled. It still hasn't sunk in that it's been two years."

Playman said that opening during the pandemic was "not how you draw it up." He and his wife, April, purchased the State Street facility in 2019 and planned to open Gravity Box a year earlier, but the onset of the pandemic delayed those plans.

"What might have been the silver lining in all of it was the whole reset that everybody had to do," said Micah Playman. "It maybe made folks feel slightly more appreciative of what things might be able to be offered to them."

"It's a little unbelievable just because I didn't know how successful this could be downtown," said April Playman. "It feels good to stay here two years later."

Gravity Box Brewing Company began with eight in-house brews. The list of beers offered has since expanded to include pale ales, porters, lagers, and fruit-flavored sour beers. The owner said that the business's goal since the beginning is to diversify brewing flavors and styles.

"We've made 90 different beers in the past two years," said Micah Playman, emphasizing Gravity Box's affinity for experimentation.

April Playman said that Gravity Box customers have been "very open" about the kinds of beers they want available. She said that the fruit sour beers have been an unexpected success and that some customers who normally would not drink a certain type of beer (such as a dark) will try them at Gravity Box.

When the brew pub opened in 2021, it was the first in the city since Mauston Brewing Company closed in 1916.

"We brought something very different to our town that hadn't existed in the past and you had to travel for it," said Micah Playman. "Having it right in your backyard I think makes a difference."

The Playmans lease a part of the facility to local barista Collin Boudreau, who owns Collin's Coffees, a Juneau County coffee shop with three locations, including a stand inside the Gravity Box facility.

Boudreau and the Playmans have joint ownership of Milk + Sugar Mauston, an ice cream and other dairy treat business across State Street from Gravity Box/Collin's Coffees.