Highway 82 scheduled for closure to install bridge girders

An overnight closure of Wisconsin Highway 82 in Mauston is slated for Monday as part of the continued construction at its intersection with Interstate 90/94.

According to a release from Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Public Involvement Lead Darci Hackbarth, the state highway will be closed in both directions under the freeway from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for approximately one day for installation of bridge girders.

All exits to Highway 82 from the freeway and all entrances to the freeway will be open during the construction.

Motorists traveling eastbound on I-90/94 who wish to travel east on 82 will need to exit at the interstate's intersection with County Highway HH (Exit 79) near Lyndon Station, re-enter the freeway heading westbound, and exit at 82 (Exit 69). For I-90/94 westbound travelers looking to go west on 82, the detour will be to Wisconsin Highway 80 (Exit 61) at New Lisbon, re-enter heading eastbound, and exit at 82.

Access to businesses and residences will not be interrupted by the construction.