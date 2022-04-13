Highway 82 slated for two closures on April 14 and 19

Construction is set to get underway for the interchange of Interstate 90-94 and Wisconsin Highway 82, with two closures scheduled in the next week.

On Thursday night, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will close traffic in both directions on Highway 82 between the exits from Interstate 90-94 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Friday. Construction crews will begin bridge demolition that night. An approximate two-night closure will follow on Tuesday, which will have the same time frame on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, while the demolition continues.

Exit ramps will remain open during the bridge closures. Detours for the Highway 82 exit (Exit 69) will be the exit for Juneau County Highway HH (Exit 79) near Lyndon Station for eastbound travel and at Wisconsin Highway 80 (Exit 61) near New Lisbon for westbound. Therefore, anyone looking to travel east on Highway 82 under the freeway will need to go south to Exit 79 and come back north on I-90-94 to Exit 69. Likewise, anyone traveling west on Highway 82 under I-90-94 will need to go north to Exit 61 and come back south on the interstate to Exit 69.

The Wisconsin DOT said that steps will be taken to minimize noise and dust spread during the construction.