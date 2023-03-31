A police officer from Batavia, Illinois, was found deceased in a home in northern Juneau County on Monday, March 27.

According to a release from the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, the county's Communications Center received a welfare check call at around 5 p.m. that day regarding a cabin in the Town of Armenia. The center received an additional call from a neighbor prior to deputies arriving that two residents in the cabin were not breathing. Emergency medical services (EMS) and fire staff were dispatched as a result of the follow-up call.

Deputies entered the residence and saw an adult male who was "noticeably deceased", according to the release. Another source indicated the deceased individual was Batavia Police Department officer and Bloomingdale, Illinois, resident Joe Gudella.

When they arrived at the cabin, deputies witnessed EMS staff from Camp Douglas Fire and Rescue treating an adult male who was removed from the residence. He was later transferred to an area hospital via med-flight for treatment.

Another source said the adult male was Rick Griffith, a friend of Gudella's, and that he was on life support at the hospital. A social media post from March 29 indicates that Griffith is no longer on life support but "has a long road ahead" and mentions that the incident involving Griffith and Gudella was a "terrible accident."

No cause of death has been revealed and the incident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.

GoFundMe accounts are available for both Gudella's family and Griffith. As of March 31, the one for Gudella's family has received nearly $90,000, surpassing its initial goal of $10,000.