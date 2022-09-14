JFC approves statewide opioid spending plan; Juneau County spotlighted

Opioid abuse remains a significant issue in Juneau County, and funds from a pharmaceutical settlement could be beneficial in alleviating the problem.

On Sept. 8, the Wisconsin State Legislature's Joint Finance Committee approved a spending plan of settlement funds from opioid litigation against four companies. According to a release from 17th District Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green), the state is receiving $400 million over the next 18 years.

The settlement is with three pharmaceutical distributors (Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen), as well as Johnson & Johnson. The approved spending plan is for $31 million which will come from the settlement in 2022.

"Nearly every element of our plan has the potential to affect the people of Juneau County in a meaningful way," said Marklein in an email. "We deliberately set aside funding for rural communities to level the playing field because opioid addiction and abuse affects all of us."

Marklein listed a litany of areas in which the 2022 funds will be distributed. The largest is a $10 million pledge for projects that prioritize treatments for pregnant and post-partum women who suffer from opioid addiction.

Timothy Cottingham, the 18th District Sup. who is also the Juneau County Board Chair, said that the county is waiting for more specifics on how the funds can be spent. He is hoping to put the funding toward existing addiction programs, including the county's Adult Drug Court.

"We plan on expanding the programs we have with health and human services," said Cottingham. "If we can put some towards the Drug Court, we're going to do that, because that's part of the programs that can help get people off of drugs."

Cottingham also is hoping to spend funds on housing for people in recovery.

The plan includes $3 million to expand the Narcan Direct program, which provides Narcan, the nasal form of naloxone, to community agencies at no cost, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website, and prioritize those distributions to law enforcement and other first responders. Marklein said this is already in action in the county.

A new statewide initiative from the JFC's plan includes $2 million to distribute fentanyl test strips in a similar fashion to the Narcan Direct program.

Native American tribal nations across Wisconsin were also a major focus of the plan, with $6 million pledged to identify strategies for prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery.

Law enforcement grants totaling $3 million are also being distributed as part of the spending plan. Marklein said that municipal law enforcement agencies and the Juneau County Sheriff's Office will be eligible to apply for these grants and that the plan guarantees at least $1 million to small, rural communities.

In his release, Marklein was somewhat critical of the state's Department of Health Services, stating that the department unilaterally wrote a plan to spend the funds without consulting important stakeholders or the legislature.

He also said that the department did not work with law enforcement agencies nor accepted the legislature's invitation to collaborate on a solution for solving the narcotics epidemic throughout the state.