Juneau County allocates housing ARPA funds, approves sale of delinquent properties

The Juneau County board made some decisions regarding housing and property on Tuesday.

During its meeting on Aug. 16, the board approved the authorization of $150,000 of American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council (CWCAC) to assist with the construction of an 11-unit senior housing facility in Necedah. The funds cover a small portion of the project, as larger amounts came from Bank of Mauston and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The resolution was passed in a 16-1 vote, with 21st District Ald. Aimee Stieve casting the lone vote against it.

Delinquent property sales

Six tax-delinquent land properties also received sale approvals from the board during the meeting.

Recommendations by the county’s Land, Forestry, Parks, and Zoning Committee included two Necedah area properties and one each in Elroy, Camp Douglas, and the towns of Clearfield and Germantown. They were all sold for bids ranging from $1,013 to $15,000. All of the properties were previously taken by the county under property tax foreclosure.

Five Wisconsin residents and one resident of Arlington Heights, Illinois, purchased the vacant lands. Schluter Wood Products, a lumber business from Sauk City, bought a $6,500 plot in Necedah.

Highway employee recognized

The board recognized a Juneau County Highway Department employee for his years of service to the county.

Jeffrey A. Potter, a 25-year veteran of the department, is set to retire on Sep. 1. He began his career as a highway maintenance worker on April 21, 1997, before being promoted to patrolman nearly seven and a half years later.

The resolution to commend Potter for his long-tenured service said that he has been an “exceptional public servant” to county residents and the highway department and described him as “working with distinction, integrity, and commitment.”

“I just want to say thank you,” said Potter at the meeting. “It’s been quite a ride. Lots of challenges in that job you don’t realize.”

Potter then expressed gratitude to his wife, who woke him up in the early hours of the morning and helped him with other aspects of his job, including answering calls.