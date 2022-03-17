Juneau County Board election preview

Several districts for the Juneau County Board have contested seats for the spring election on April 5.

Supervisors are county officers and are elected for two-year terms.

Each of the candidates were asked to provide information on their qualifications and ideas for implementation if elected or re-elected. For more information on the Juneau County Board of Supervisors election, call the county clerk at 608-847-9300.

Responses may have been edited for length, style or clarity.

District 1 Supervisor

Colleen Dahl

I am running for District 1 supervisor on the County Board. Jerry Niles is retiring from this seat and he is the person who asked me to consider running for the position.

This election will replace all three of the County Board supervisors from Mauston, so it will be very important for those elected to work together to learn their responsibilities to the city and county. There will be several other supervisors who will be newly elected this year and all of these people will bring a new dynamic to the board. I want to be a part of that!

I have owned the Hair Affair Beauty Salon for 41 years. As a business woman I have had employees, worked with a budget, know tax laws, and have experience with the state licensing boards.

I believe the County Board needs and will benefit from women supervisors. If I am elected I will do my best to bring a new perspective, ideas, and experiences to the table. I am eager to learn, lead and help the citizens of Juneau County.

John McGinley

Your vote for John McGinley on April 5 assures that you will be represented on the Juneau County Board by a neighbor who has lived in the county for 49 years.

I am semi-retired and work as a self-employed information technology consultant in the data engineering area. I’ve worked successfully with community organizations during my time in Juneau County including the Mauston School Board, the Juneau County Peace Committee and the Hatch Public Library Board of Trustees.

I am concerned about environmental and health issues in the county. I will consider all issues thoughtfully and work toward the best interests of Juneau County. Two heads are better than one and to achieve a high level of collaboration and interest, I will create an electronic newsletter dedicated to county issues and solicit opinions from my constituents.

You can reach me at jmcginley608@frontier.com.

District 3 Supervisor

Kim Strompolis

Candidate Strompolis did not respond prior to the article deadline.

Ken Van Doren

Candidate Van Doren did not respond prior to the article deadline.

District 4 Supervisor

William Riley

I served in the military and am a member of the American Legion and have a bachelor of science and master of science from UW-Madison. I am currently serving on the Board of Aging and Disability Resource Center. We are an aging society and need to provide guidance and assistance to our elderly. There are no women on the County Board and hope that will change in the future.

Our nation and county are facing serious economic challenges. Inflation is evident as you shop for groceries or fill your vehicle’s gas tank, or pay your utility bills. Talk to any farmer about his exploding costs of farming.

Services like county police, highway maintenance, snow removal, and others are necessary. I have attended County Board meetings for the last year and have met and chatted with numerous supervisors about issues needing to be evaluated to curtail spending and taxes. Our federal government admits to spending $31.1 trillion in money it does not have. That means that there will be a future cutbacks in grants, cost sharing, etc. to the county and other government agencies. We need to prepare for that and budget wisely. I am retired and can fully devote my time to addressing county issues.

Herbert Dannenberg

Throughout the past 30-plus years I’ve been on numerous boards and committees which all had the common goal of improving life for Juneau County residents. I promise, as a County Board member, to continue bringing people together solving the issues that affect our families. A list of issues/items I would make an impact on follows:

Local health workers: These most appreciated workers deserve to be formally recognized, I would help to establish a declaration to give them the thanks that they deserve.

Water quality: One of Wisconsin’s most valuable and beloved resource is water. We already have parts of Juneau County where the water is too contaminated to drink. Our children’s future depends on what we do today to fix this.

Family farms: A way of life in Wisconsin that is quickly disappearing. We have got to find solutions and help these families and farms stay competitive and thrive.

Workforce development and retention: Our youth is what is going to continue what is the great culture of Wisconsin, let’s find ways to retain these valuable members of our society.

Tourism: A top employer and dollar generator for our county.

Emergency management: All about preparing for what may happen.

District 5 Supervisor

Richard Sheahan

Candidate Sheahan did not respond prior to the article deadline.

Richard Kilmer

Richard grew up on a dairy farm in rural Wonewoc. His father’s family has lived in the Wonewoc area since the 1870s, and his mother’s family has lived in the Union Center area since 1900.

Richard attended the UW-Madison School of Pharmacy and worked as a pharmacist for almost 50 years before retiring to his family farm in rural Wonewoc.

Richard served five years on the Dane County Board and has been active in many nonprofit organizations. He was vice chair of the Dane Area Association on Aging, served on the Dane County Health and Human Needs Committee and has been a part of many other agencies and boards.

Richard is committed to protecting family farms and sustainable agriculture while improving the environment and natural resources of the county. He will work to improve health services for people living with mental health issues and substance use disorders and protect seniors, people with disabilities and kids.

Richard has vast healthcare and advocacy experience. His positive attitude and get-things-done approach have helped him work on many diverse projects, and with a diverse mix of people. He has spent his life as a community builder and small business owner, and would be honored to continue this work on the Juneau County Board.

District 8 Supervisor

Mike Froh

I was appointed to the County Board in July 2021 after being approached by several community members. I have been happily married for 26 years and have two daughters attending UW-Stevens Point.

I have been a resident of the county for the last 27 years and currently operate a small business outside of Hustler. Previously, I was a federal employee at Camp Williams where I began as a mechanic and then managed maintenance shops throughout Wisconsin until 2013.

I joined the Wisconsin National Guard in 1989 where I served 23 years, including a tour in Iraq. Since 2004, I have been a member of the Lions Club, including a two-year presidency. I am involved with the County Deer Advisory Council where I serve as tourism chair.

I have learned a lot about the county since joining the County Board and as a member I will strive for accountability, fiscal responsibility, and a safe place to live and build a family. In this position it is important to ask the tough questions. I enjoy being involved in my community and have learned that you can make a difference by getting involved. Please get out and vote. I would appreciate your support.

Judith Kennedy

I am a life-long resident of District 8 and have a solid understanding of county governance. As a former county department head; I have direct knowledge of the county’s budgeting cycle. I know and understand the County Board’s responsibility for fiscal oversight of county offices and office holders.

My personal areas of concern include but are not limited to, workforce development and worker self-sufficiency, ongoing public health which includes public safety, and opportunities for youth. As a current citizen member of multiple planning teams and committees; I understand Juneau County’s assets and areas of concerns and will continue working on improvements for all citizens who live and work here.

If elected, I will be seeking input from constituents for implementation of infrastructure funds that will be coming from the federal government through state block grants and then to county budgets. I will also be seeking input on behalf of constituents for the care and treatment of those affected by the opioid crisis from lawsuit settlement funds.

District 9 Supervisor

Mike Keichinger

I have been a lifelong resident of town of Orange, Juneau County.

I have been on the town of Orange board from 1993 to present serving the last 12 years as chairperson.

I worked for Juneau County public works for 41 years and retired in 2018

Started as a laborer and retired as the state superintendent/bridge program manager.

I have a good working relationship with several town, village and city official along with state agencies and employees.

I feel the best way to improve the county is to increase and maintain a work force of diverse skills and age along with families.

With this said my thought is by maintaining this diverse group along with families we will produce a tax base that can maintain infrastructure of the county which will in turn will draw more families into the area.

With all the diversity in politics on a state and federal level these days, what I think needs to be done is for everyone to work together for the good of the entire county, no matter what your individual agendas are because everyone brings something good into the conversation if it done in a united forum.

Earl Ells

My name is Earl Ells, and I’m the village president of Camp Douglas. I’m a business owner, chief controller of the Volk Field Air Traffic Control Tower, hobby farmer and enlisted in the Wisconsin Air National Guard.

Public service has been a passion of mine ever since being first elected as a trustee on the Camp Douglas Village Board in 2010. Under my leadership, the village of Camp Douglas has seen tremendous growth and accomplishments in all areas throughout the past 12 years. All of this is attributed to vision, dedication, teamwork and in most cases, simple common sense. It is my desire to bring all of these successful practices to the County Board level.

It’s my overall goal to better the lives of the people in my community. I am the type of leader who understands that listening to the voice of the people and advocating for their needs is what is most important in this position.

I look forward to bringing a new energy and a lot of forward thinking to this position. I humbly ask for your vote on April 5.

District 12 Supervisor

Scott Wilhorn

My experiences representing the citizens of the 12th District on the Juneau County Board gives me a unique advantage as a candidate. Over the last eight years I have gained the trust and respect of the other supervisors. This was shown as recently as last December when I was elected, by other supervisors, to fill the role of first vice chairman. This was very humbling as I am currently one of the youngest members of the board. My dedication to community service is another strength I bring as a candidate. Examples of this is my 20 years of working at the Necedah Ranger Station in wildland fire suppression and 15 years of service as a member of Necedah Fire and Rescue. Being an elected official is just one more example of my dedication to serving my community.

If re-elected I will continue to bring a simple, straight forward approach to representing my district. I will continue to push to make the board more transparent and available to the citizens of Juneau County. One initiative that I would like to introduce is to try and get our local youth involved in county government to help promote our future leaders.

John Ard

As a Necedah native, my family has deep rooted connections within the community. Being an avid outdoorsman, United States Navy veteran, small business owner and a member of the Necedah Area School Board, I understand the current issues within the county. If elected, I will work hard with the County Board to move forward in a positive and equitable direction. A direction that I believe will benefit local residents and the scores of people that come to visit and enjoy our beautiful county each year.

My goal is to work with other county officials in addressing the overreach of the county health department in our public school system, and to help increase the affordable housing available for local residents. Finding an apartment for a small family or even a house to rent has become very difficult and a growing concern for the future of the county and its residents. These issues are important to help facilitate future growth and quality of life for our district.

District 21 Supervisor

Rodney Seamans

Candidate Seamans did not respond prior to the article deadline.

Aimee Stieve

Candidate Stieve did not respond prior to the article deadline.

