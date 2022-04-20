Juneau County Board elects board chairperson, vice chairs

The Juneau County Board had its first meeting Tuesday since the spring election earlier this month and established its leadership structure.

For chairperson, the 21-member board voted for District 18 Sup. Timothy Cottingham. The first vice chairperson will be Sup. James Parrett, District 10, and the second vice chairperson elected is Sup. Howard Fischer from District 19. All three supervisors were elected to the positions by wide margins.

Cottingham, a Mauston resident who earned 16 votes for chairperson, is now serving his fifth term on the board. He has been a member the county's Department of Human Services Board, Finance Committee, and chairperson of the Finance and Human Services Board for the past two years. He also works in conjunction with the Department of Human Services in a county consortium for Comprehensive Community Service and is the chairperson of the consortium.

He is a retired member of the Juneau County Sheriff's Office and is a veteran who was out the military in 1974. Other committees that Cottingham is a member of include the Long Term Care, Reorganization and Building and Security Grievance, according to the county website.

"The last few months, we have had a lot more discussion, a lot more comments and concerns and working together as communities," Cottingham said at the meeting. "In county government, we base everything on committees when it comes to the board, and I'd like to see more transparency. I'd like to expand a couple committees a little bit so we can get more input. My main goal is to support our citizens and try to work for their wishes and for the benefit of Juneau County."

Other candidates for chairperson included Districts 13 and 14 Sups. Ray Zipperer and Lynn Willard. Zipperer received three votes and Willard got two.

When speaking to the board regarding his candidacy for chairperson seats, Zipperer addressed issues such as county population decline and stagnancy, drugs and alcohol, and a need for the board to try different measures to ensure a better quality of life in the county.

Parrett has served three terms on the County Board and was elected to the first vice chairperson seat with 15 votes. He is the town chair of the town of Armenia. Before retirement, he was a state government employee for 21 years and a public employee union representative for 11 years.

"The first thing the Executive Committee is going to have to figure out is (the board having) a lot of new people," said Parrett. "There is a lot of new expertise amongst those people, along with expertise we didn't know about in some of the older people that have been around a couple of terms. I think we need to find out what people would like to do, what people have done in their past and fit them into committees as best we can."

Zipperer received four votes for the post and Willard got two.

Fischer is a lifelong native of Juneau County who wants to provide better oversight of committees and departments within the County Board's realm of authority, as well as prepare agendas for board meetings. He received 14 votes for the second vice chairperson position.

"Evaluating resolutions that came before us, there are times when we kind of over-knew the resolutions," said Fischer. "I would like to see a little bit of change in that. It is a very important job."

He was a coroner for 27 years in the county and his background is in health care and emergency and medical services. Fischer sees his experience and familiarity with the county as his strengths that can help him better serve in a leadership role.

Willard received four votes and Zipperer got three for the post.