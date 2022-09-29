Juneau County condenses ADRC region, pledges ARPA funds to three projects

Federal funding will go toward three initiatives in Juneau County which is now part of a three-county alliance for assisting older and disabled individuals.

On Sept. 21, the Juneau County Board of Supervisors, at their monthly meeting, approved all proposed resolutions. Among those were $640,000 total in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds toward three separate projects, and an agreement to shorten a four-county alliance to three for the Aging and Disabilities Resource Center (ADRC) region known as “the ADRC of Eagle Country.”

Sauk County voted unanimously on Aug. 16 to establish an independent ADRC operation strictly for the county.

Timothy Cottingham, the Juneau County 18th District Supervisor who is also the county board chair, said that ADRC services in Juneau, Richland, and Crawford counties should remain the same. The departure of Sauk County from ADRC of Eagle Country will result in increased funding for each of the three remaining counties, he said.

“We’ll have extra money to spend because we are not paying the extra out that we were giving Sauk,” said Cottingham.

Cottingham added that the three counties had to resubmit an application to the state to declare the region following the Sauk County departure.

ARPA projects

The county board also approved three projects with ARPA funds. Castle Rock Park is slated for significant upgrades to an area, farmers will have access to a new no-till drill, and water treatment upgrades are set for the northern portion of the county.

The Castle Rock Park project has $490,000 of ARPA funds committed to it, which matches a tentatively-approved state stewardship grant. Once the grant is finalized, the county’s Land, Forestry, Parks, and Zoning department will have more information on what will be done to the park with the nearly $1 million in total funding.

Of the approved funds, $100,000 is slated for spending on treatment of water wells in areas such as Necedah, the Town of Armenia, and northward to near the Wood County border, where 15th District Sup. Roy Granger said residents are having issues with water sanitation.

Residents in the area approved for water treatment have participated in nitrate testing in their area, which is when they send in samples of the water to determine the presence of nitrates. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website, nitrates in water supply can lead to birth defects, colon cancer, and thyroid problems due to how they block the uptake of iodine.

“Most of the problem up in that area is from runoff from big farms,” said Granger.

The no-till drill is meant for farmers to potentially limit or eliminate soil erosion. Granger said that the county is purchasing one with $50,000 in ARPA funds, to make it easier for county farmers to have access to it instead of renting them from neighboring counties.

“We’re going to buy one, rent it to the farmers, and hopefully, it will pay for itself and we can buy another one in the future,” said Granger.