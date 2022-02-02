Juneau County doubling down on COVID vaccination, testing

The Juneau County Health Department is shifting focus in the fight against COVID-19 to high impact public health response activities in an effort to lower transmission and reduce the severity of the disease amidst high case rates and lagging vaccinations.

According to a release from Tina Sullivan, Public Health Supervisor of Nursing at the Juneau County Health Department, the department “will be doubling down on vaccination and community testing support” after the Department of Health Services shifted their guidelines for local health departments to “prioritize high impact public health response activities based on local conditions.”

“The omicron variant really changed the game for our local efforts,” Sullivan said. “Transmission is happening so rapidly within households and worksites that by the time our team is involved, everyone is already exposed or ill.”

The shift comes as Juneau County hit 846 active cases and 39 deaths as of the last snapshot data provided on Jan. 28, and a total of 5,990 cases since the start of the pandemic. In November 2021 when the county moved to a crisis model there were around 400 active cases.

Sullivan said that vaccines and vaccination clinics are “our most powerful tool at this stage in the pandemic,” but the county is lagging behind the state average for vaccinations despite offering weekly clinics.

“The Juneau County Health Department will be prioritizing vaccination efforts, community testing support, and employer education and outreach to slow the transmission in the community,” Sullivan said.

Juneau County has a vaccination rate of 51.7% for residents having received at least one dose, and 48.7% of residents have completed the vaccination series. The numbers are more than 10 points behind the state, where 63.3% of residents have received at least one dose and 59.4% have completed the series.

“According to DHS, people not fully vaccinated were hospitalized with COVID-19 at a rate 10 times higher than people who were fully vaccinated and died from COVID-19 at a rate of 14 times higher,” Sullivan said.

Numbers provided by the health department indicate the current 7-day average of new confirmed cases in Wisconsin is 18,836, which is nearly triple the peak in November 2020 where the 7-day average of new confirmed was 6,496.

“The public needs to take action when they suspect they have COVID-19 and seek out a test and immediately isolate from others,” Sullivan said. “Public health staff will be educating employer’s on the best ways to prevent spread in their worksites and support their employees who are sick or caring for their ill loved ones.”

With the change in focus the Health Department will conduct disease investigations only with high risk individuals.

“The public may not get a call directly from the department,” Sullivan said. “Instead, Juneau County residents are encouraged to go to the Juneau County Emergency Information webpage. Here the community can find important educational materials on what to do if you have been exposed, how to get tested if you are experiencing symptoms, and what to do to protect you and your loved ones if you are positive.”

For questions about the COVID-19 guidelines, call the Juneau County Health Department at 608-847-9279 or visit co.juneau.wi.gov/emergency-information.html for more information regarding COVID-19 in Juneau County.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

