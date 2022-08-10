Juneau County Fair returns with live music, rodeo, parade and more

A timeless summer tradition in Juneau County is returning again with new grandstand shows, live music, a rodeo, demo derbies, a parade and even a free breakfast.

The Juneau County Fair will commence for the 156th time on Sunday at the Juneau County Fairgrounds in Mauston and runs from Aug. 14-21. There are some new shows for 2022, including an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) event for the final day of the fair in the Juneau County Fair grandstands.

Two area musical acts, Bree Morgan, a Mauston native country singer, and Cougar Wagon, a Reedsburg-based rock cover band, will also perform with no cover charge.

"I'm very optimistic," said Juneau County Fair secretary Vicki McGowan regarding the 2022 installment. "The weather looks good and we have the professional rodeo coming back Wednesday and Thursday (Aug. 17 and 18), which is always a big sell. Two nights of demo derbies that always packs the grandstands."

McGowan talked about the new ATV shows, which she has gotten good reviews on from other events. The ATV shows will feature different types of vehicles and participants of ages 5 and older.

"I can't wait to see them and participate in them," said McGowan.

The Three Hills P.R.C.A. rodeo is back for 2022, as well as the traditional Auto and Truck Demo. These will all be in the grandstands along with the ATV show, which are currently being reconstructed following damage from the tornado that ripped through Mauston on June 15.

"It was pretty unusual to get seating for 1,500 people turned around in six weeks, but it should be ready for the fair," said Mauston 6th District Ald. Richard Noe at the city's Aug. 9 common council meeting.

A wristband which will allow admission to all the grandstand shows will cost adults $50, while children from ages 6-12 can get the wristband for $35.

"I'd really like to thank the JC AIRS (Juneau County Agricultural, Industrial, and Recreational Society) for helping us out in getting a grandstand back up," said Zac Board, the Juneau County Fair Board President.

Heidi Finucan, the fair's vice president and Fairest coordinator, said that "crowd favorites" returning this year include the peddle pull, Dress the Cow contest, and a police K-9 demonstration from the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.

McGowan said that a group of volunteers stepped up to provide a parade on the last day of the fair after it was initially cancelled.

"We are so appreciative," said McGowan. "A group of people came to us and said, 'We will put on the parade. We don't want it to die.' We were really sad that we weren't going to have a parade, but this group came to us."

She added that any person can enter the parade via online entry forms on the Juneau County Fair website, as well as at the fair office. Participation in the parade is free.

"We'd love to have lots and lots of participants," said McGowan.

Another new event for this year's fair is the free Agriculture Breakfast, which will be held on Aug. 20 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. The event is sponsored by JC AIRS, and Board said donations to the society will be welcome. He added that the breakfast provides an opportunity to see youth agriculture exhibits, and that a dance studio will be at the fair during the breakfast as well.

The fair was unable to secure a carnival for this year's event, but will have a bouncing house for children and various attractions such as axe throwing for adults.

A full schedule of events for the Juneau County Fair can be found on the event's website.