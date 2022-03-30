Juneau County Health Department surveys residents for community priorities

The Juneau County Health Department wants to know how it can encourage healthier communities and reached out to residents for feedback in 2021.

On March 22, the department issued a release based on their responses that indicated three main areas of emphasis. County residents said that good jobs and a strong economy, affordable housing, and accessible transportation are most impactful for public health.

In response to the results, the department will be working with the Community Health Assessment Steering Committee to form "Community Action Teams" to tackle the areas. County residents and community leaders are encouraged to be part of the teams.

"The Community Health Assessment’s (CHA) ultimate goal is to spark change for the better," said Alysha Basel, a Juneau County Health Department community health educator, via email. "We understand health is more than healthcare. Social and environmental factors are large indicators to someone’s health. The CHA steering committee, made of a diverse partnership, focused on gathering a variety of viewpoints from the residents of Juneau County. The questions asked people to think differently about what health means to the community."

Basel added two more areas of emphasis among residents, which were access to affordable healthy foods and mental health services. Meetings of the Community Action Teams began on March 28 and planning will continue throughout the rest of the year. Residents will be able to participate in intermittent forums and surveys during the process.

"We hope through our network and partnerships, more experts and impacted community members in these topic areas can be identified and included in this process," Basel said.

The survey went out to residents in March of 2021, according to the Juneau County Health Department website. of the 1,201 residents who responded to the survey, 31% indicated they want more free community events throughout the county.

Strengths in the county included a clean environment, that it was a good place to raise a family, there is access to affordable health care, good schools and safety in communities. Eighty respondents said they would like to see more farmer's markets.