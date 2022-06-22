Juneau County hit hard by tornado

Juneau County businesses and homes were heavily impacted by a tornado from a storm system that swept through the area on June 15. The cost of the road to recovery is still to be determined.

Because of the damage from the storms, the County Board unanimously voted (18-0, with three absent) to declare a 60-day local state of emergency for the county at the board's June 21 meeting. The state of emergency allows the county to secure resources from the State of Wisconsin, which include air and emergency management assistance.

Mauston, the county seat and largest city in the county, was hit hard by the severe weather. Roman Castle, an Italian restaurant on Wisconsin Highway 82 in the city, had its roof torn off by the heavy winds. Mile Bluff Medical Center also had some vehicles in its parking lot damaged by the storm and operated on backup power as a result of damaged electrical systems in the surrounding area.

"Our staff did an amazing job before, during, and since the storm, to protect our patients and keep Mile Bluff operational," said Kathy Behnke, the medical center's director of public relations, in an email.

One elevator was inoperable following the storm, but was restored on June 16, according to Behnke.

Randy Reeg, the city administrator in Mauston, said that the city is still waiting on a full estimate of the damages from the tornado. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers visited Roman Castle on June 16, when the restaurant had the original roof temporarily reaffixed to the building. Reeg said permanent repairs for the restaurant are "in the queue."

Jeremy Bonikowske, the county's emergency management director, also is in the process of gathering estimated costs of county-wide damage. He said the county is still waiting to hear back from homeowners regarding damage amounts and insurance claims. Seven trailers in the county sustained major damage, according to Bonikowske, and his department had 54 calls to 2-1-1 due to property damage.

A Mauston High School teacher, Luke Heath, whose students recently received national recognition for their work with wind energy, was involved in cleaning up after the storms. He assisted Doug and Lori Bellile, whose home is near Mile Bluff in a heavily wooded area.

Heath said that between 10 and 20 trees fell near the Bellile residence, but that fortunately none of them hit their house or vehicles. However, the fallen debris did cover their driveway and yard and would take "weeks or months to clean up."

Upon his family's arrival at the Bellile home, Heath said that there already were 15 to 25 people at the residence with saws and helping to move and cut branches for city pickup. He said that the work was nearly done and that his family helped finish.

"Mauston has lots of great people that are very generous and always willing to help others in need," said Heath. "That is one of the reasons I really do enjoy being part of this community."

No injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of the storms.

Other county cities

New Lisbon and Elroy, the other cities fully in Juneau County, did not sustain much impact from the storms. New Lisbon public works director Nick Wyss said that the city sustained a power outage that lasted roughly 2½ hours and that three large branches fell onto roadways, but that the city was "very lucky overall." Elroy city administrator Carole Brown said that "no significant damage" happened in the community.

Dells Area

The Wisconsin Dells/Lake Delton area was also not impacted much by the severe weather. Lake Delton village administrator Tim McCumber said the only notable result of the storm were some downed branches. Wisconsin Dells public works director Chris Tollaksen said the same about the city.

Power was out at businesses such as Walgreens and McDonald's in Wisconsin Dells as a result of a short outage in the area of the intersection of Broadway and Wisconsin Dells Parkway. Tollaksen said a transmission line outside city limits providing wholesale power went down and that the city had to temporarily redirect power distribution during that time.