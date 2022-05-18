Juneau County officials have optimistic economic outlook

The economy in Juneau County is starting to trend positively and the Juneau County Economic Development Corporation (JCEDC) is making adjustments to continue the momentum.

Tamaya Jo Loewe, the JCEDC executive director, said at the Tuesday Juneau County Board meeting that the goals of the corporation now include workforce talent seeking and development, along with community improvement. She added that improving amenities in the county, adding retail and food businesses, and outdoor recreation are key to attracting younger demographics for employment and residency.

Loewe, who grew up in Waukesha County but has family roots in Juneau, has been the executive director since January following the December retirement of Terry Whipple, under whom she served eight years as assistant.

Improving public gathering spaces such as river walks, parks and splash pads were emphasized. She added that economic development "traditionally" was viewed as "chasing smoke stacks", or seeking out large companies to open in the county.

"Those are the things that younger generations are looking for," said Loewe. "It's what attracts them in terms of workforce and talent to help our employers here grow. We have so many manufacturers that could employ a whole other shift."

Because of the large availability of jobs and employers in the county, she said the JCEDC is no longer emphasizing large employers, but "workforce talent."

County manufacturing businesses have a large amount of facilities, raw materials and available jobs, but do not have enough current employees to manage "conditional shifts," according to Loewe.

"We've got a good factory base," said 18th District County Sup. Timothy Cottingham, who is also the board's chairperson. "We can always have more employees. That would be even more beneficial, but we've come a long way from when they (the JCEDC) first started. Now, we're trying to work on how we can retain employees."

The JCEDC is also continuing its outreach efforts beyond the county to emphasize its appeal. Loewe said making people aware of the improving quality of life and employment in the county will attract businesses, residents, and tourists.

"The goal here is an improved quality of life for all of us residents in Juneau County," said Loewe. "Some of the ways that return on investment is measured has to do with population growth, increased median income averages and increased industry diversity."

Cottingham said that JCEDC has worked hard since its inception to bring in companies and jump start hiring in the county. JCEDC has been in operation since 1991.

Small business and entrepreneurialism were other key points in Loewe's address to the board. She said that these two aspects "drive sustained economic development in the county." Unemployment in the county is the "lowest it has been in over 30 years," according to Loewe.

After speaking, Loewe distributed a survey to all 21 board members that asked them to rank aspects of three categories from 1 to 5 in terms of importance (No. 1 being most important).

The three categories are Business Attraction and Development, Quality of Life and Place-Making, and Tourism Promotion and Development. Aspects included diversifying of industry, increasing automation, arts and culture, affordable housing, canoeing/kayaking, and hunting/fishing, among many others.

Public Works Committee

Also Tuesday, the County Board voted in its five members of the county's Public Works Committee at the meeting. One representative was chosen from three regions (Northern, Southeastern, Southwestern) of the county, along with two at-large members. All five were elected to two-year terms.

Northern District: 15th District Sup. Roy Granger - 9 votes (three candidates)

Southeastern District: 17th District Sup. Steven Thomas - 13 votes

Southwestern District: 6th District Sup. Betty Manson - 12 votes (three candidates)

At-large: 9th District Sup. Mike Keichinger - 8 votes (four candidates)

At-large: 10th District Sup. James Parrett - 10 votes (three candidates)

County parks

The board approved three measures related to county parks. Two were submitted by the county's Land, Forestry, Parks and Zoning Committee.

An 18-3 approval authorized the committee to submit for financial aid from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for acquisition and development of land for outdoor recreation purposes and reimbursement claims within six months of project completion.

The three no votes were from 12th District Sup. John Ard, 13th District Sup. Ray Zipperer, and 21st District Sup. Aimee Stieve.

Stieve voiced objections to the measure because of its inclusion of "acquisition," which she criticized due to interpretation of possible transfer of privately-owned land to county ownership.

Zipperer and Ard had similar opinions, which led to a motion to remove "acquisition" and related words from the measure. The motion was rejected in an 18-3 vote.

Another motion by the committee was to authorize it to participate in DNR aid programs for acquiring, maintaining, insuring, and developing land for motorized trail use, which includes the use of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and snowmobiles. The motion passed with a 20-1 vote, with Stieve voicing the lone no vote.

American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding will now be allocated to providing emergency sirens at Castle Rock and Wilderness county parks. Just over $57,000 was approved in a 20-1 vote to pay for the sirens, related equipment, and installation. The Juneau County Sheriff's Office, Emergency Management Committee and county Emergency Management Director Jeremy Bonikowske requested the funding.

Cottingham said that tourism is a primary reason for the added public safety measure, as "several thousand people" visit the two parks for outdoor recreation during the summer.