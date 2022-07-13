Juneau County primaries set for August

Two public officials in Juneau County are not seeking re-election, and two candidates each for both races are running in the Aug. 9 primary.

Sheriff Brent Oleson and Clerk of Circuit Court Lori J. Lowe each filed non-candidacy papers in April. Therefore, the two positions will have new representatives.

Candidates for Sheriff to succeed Oleson are current Undersheriff Andrew Zobal and Steven Johnson. Alecia Pellegrini-Kast and Terry Reynolds, who both work in the Juneau County judicial system, are running for Clerk of Circuit Court to replace Lowe.

SHERIFF

Andrew Zobal

Zobal, who has served as Undersheriff in the county since 2018, is running against Steven Johnson.

"I believe my 25+ years of law enforcement in Juneau County has given me the experience, knowledge and skills to lead the men and women of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office," said Zobal in a statement.

Zobal is a native of Juneau County who graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1992 before receiving an associate's degree in police science from Western Wisconsin Technical College Law Enforcement Academy two years later.

"Being a lifelong resident, I have been able to establish relationships throughout the county that have helped me to better understand each community and their needs," said Zobal in his statement. "I believe that with my community relationships, I will be able to further promote a strong partnership between the Juneau County Sheriff's Office and our communities."

Since 1994, Zobal has been employed with the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, spending his first 24 years with the department as a part-time deputy, performing jail, boat, ATV, and snowmobile patrol. He also has been a part-time police officer in Camp Douglas and Mauston, the latter of which he was full-time from 1997-2018 before becoming Undersheriff.

During his time as a Mauston Police Department officer, Zobal was a school resource officer in the School District of Mauston from 2001-2018, as well as a Juneau County Tactical Team member from 1998-2014.

"It’s important for everyone to be heard and I would have an open door policy," said Zobal in his statement. "I’d like to grow and enhance mental health training for deputies to be able to assist those in crisis, continue mental health/substance use counseling in the jail, build and strengthen our already strong community partnerships while continuing to look for opportunities to make new ones, and continue to be proactive in keeping drugs out of our communities."

Oleson endorsed Zobal to succeed him as Juneau County Sheriff, according to a social media post. In his post, Oleson said that Zobal "possesses all the qualifications necessary to effectively lead the Juneau County Sheriff's Office."

Zobal's hobbies include hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. He has taken his nieces, nephew, and children of friends of his on youth hunts and enjoys sharing his love and knowledge of outdoor life with them. Zobal also likes to attend banquets and buffets, seeing them as opportunities to connect with community groups.

Steven Johnson

Johnson, a native of Elroy, has spent time as the Norwalk-Wilton Chief of Police and Sauk County Sheriff's Office deputy during his career in law enforcement.

"I am a candidate for sheriff because I truly believe that our nation was built in the faith and strength of God," said Johnson in an email. "I believe strongly in the Constitution and do not like where our country is headed. Too many good men and women sacrificed their lives and families to simply stand by and do nothing. I do not want my grandchildren to ask me someday, 'Grandpa why didn’t you do anything to help'! I have multiple years of experience both in the military and law enforcement and it’s time for a change."

Johnson was a member of the Wisconsin Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs Association as well as the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association. He was a liaison officer in the Hillsboro School District as well as an officer in the Ontario Police Department in Vernon County. Johnson also served as bailiff in Monroe County.

Prior to working in law enforcement, Johnson was a U.S. Army service member who served in Desert Shield and Storm. Johnson is also a dump and log truck driver for Bollig & Sons in Mauston.

Johnson raised five children in Juneau County and had three more with his current wife, Shelly, who all attend school in the Royall School District. He and Shelly enjoy motorcycle riding, hunting, fishing, and raising chickens. They also launched a website titled SS Rustic Design, where they turn wood boards from old barns into home furnishings.

He is a member of American Legion Post 115 in Elroy and the Elroy United Methodist Church.

In addition to law enforcement and military service, Johnson has taught a defense and arrest tactics course, has experience in human resources management, and training with jail operations and inmate dealings as well as Uniform Code of Military Justice. He also has education in police science.

Richard Mack, a renowned former sheriff of Graham County, Arizona, endorses Johnson.

CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT

Alecia Pellegrini-Kast

Pellegrini-Kast, who currently serves as Small Claims Clerk in the county, has served in the Juneau County judicial system since 2019 and has worked for the county since 2014.

"I am confident I can do a good job for Juneau County with experience in court proceedings, budgets, computer technology, policy and procedures," said Pellegrini-Kast in a statement. "I am energetic, hard working, devoted and honest. My goal is to have efficient productivity, while meeting fiscal responsibility."

Raised on a dairy farm in the Town of Lindina, where she and her husband currently reside on a hobby farm, Pellegrini-Kast is a member of the Juneau County Dairy Council as well as the Mauston/Lyndon Station Sharing Supper.

Pellegrini-Kast graduated from Mauston High School before receiving collegiate education at Madison Area Technical College (MATC), University of Phoenix, and University of Wisconsin online. She studied court reporting at MATC and business management at the other two institutions.

Prior to her financial work for five years in the Juneau County Department of Human Services and payroll, Pellegrini-Kast spent 12 years as an administrative assistant with Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center.

Endorsements for Pellegrini-Kast have come from area dairy farmers including former Juneau County Board Chairperson Alan Peterson, and co-owners of Wisconsin River Meats Dave and Carrie Mauer.

Terry Reynolds

Reynolds has served as the Register of Probate in the county since September 2016 and also serves as the Juvenile Court Clerk.

"I am running for the office (Clerk of Circuit Court) because I believe my experience and qualifications would be a benefit to the citizens of Juneau County," said Reynolds. "Additionally, I really enjoy working with the legal field and have done so for nearly 20 years."

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Reynolds has lived in a rural area near New Lisbon for nearly 25 years and has six adult children. She has served as president of the Wisconsin Register in Probate Association and is the current president of the Wisconsin Juvenile Court Clerks Association.

She graduated from Viterbo University with degrees in pre-law and organizational management.

Reynolds has been a judicial employee since 2003. Before working in Juneau County, she served as Register of Probate in Adams and Portage counties. She spent 10 years (2003-2013) in Adams County and worked for two years in Portage County.

She also was employed as a paralegal in the Ho-Chunk Nation for a short time from 2013 to 2014.