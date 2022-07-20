Juneau County renaming justice center in honor of Roemer

John Roemer, the former Juneau County judge who was murdered in his home this past June, will forever have his name associated with the justice system in the county.

On July 19 at a county board meeting, the board unanimously approved a resolution to rename the Juneau County Justice Center after Roemer. The facility will be renamed the John Pier Roemer Juneau County Justice Center following a 17-0 vote of the board.

Paul S. Curran, the Branch 2 Juneau County Circuit Court judge, proposed the idea to the board.

"We have had a history of outstanding judges in Juneau County," said Curran at the meeting. "They were all men of high character and all legal scholars. Judge Roemer stands out among that crowd for one reason."

Roemer was murdered at his Town of Lisbon home on June 3 by Douglas Uhde, a man Roemer had sentenced to six years in prison for armed burglary and other weapons charges. Uhde entered the residence and shot Roemer before turning the gun on himself, later dying from his injuries.

"He was assassinated," said Curran. "He was assassinated for doing his job."

The Wisconsin and United States flags were flown at half-staff under an executive order from Gov. Tony Evers on July 13. A memorial service was held for Roemer at the Mauston High School gymnasium that day as well.

Curran said that Roemer's passing is cause for an "additional level of honor" beyond what was given to previous judges. He then suggested renaming the Justice Center to one in which Roemer's name was included. He also asked that the letters be inscribed into the marble on the building to the left of the entrance, instead of being affixed to it.

Roy Granger, 15th District Alderman, who was absent from the board meeting, suggested the building ideas to Curran along with installing a plaque describing Roemer inside the justice center.

"While we all know who Judge Roemer is, that building is going to be there a lot longer than any of us," said Curran. "Maybe some plaque inside explaining why it's named after him would be appropriate."

Ald. Ray Zipperer (13th District), Ald. Steven Thomas (17th District), Ald. Howard Fischer (19th District), were absent from the meeting.

The initial resolution proposed that the center be renamed the John P. Roemer Juneau County Justice Center. Ald. Mike Pech (2nd District) then proposed a unanimously approved amendment to change the former judge's name to appear as John Pier Roemer.

Timothy Cottingham, 18th District Alderman and board chair, said that a resolution providing a cost to rename the center will be proposed to the board at a future meeting.

School/municipal tax settlement

The board also unanimously approved a resolution from the county's Finance and Computer Committee for a tax settlement of just under $10 million to be paid to schools and municipalities throughout the county before August 20. Public school districts will receive the majority of those funds, with just over $6 million being allocated to county schools. Vocational schools will get over $900,000, while the rest of the money, which totals nearly $3 million, will go to county municipalities.

Establishment of committees

Two new committees were established at the board meeting, but no new members were named.

The resolution to approve the Safety and Security Committee's establishment was approved in a 16-1 vote, with the lone nay from 21st District Ald. Aimee Stieve.

According to the resolution, the new committee will consist of five county board members appointed by Cottingham. Meetings will be approximately once per month and will review and administer programs and requirements relating to the health and safety of county employees and citizens on county grounds.

The committee will also review and guide policy regarding property under the county board's jurisdiction and monitor and ensure currency and yearly updates of security policies in the county. It will also develop steps for reporting safety concerns to county government.

"Anything to help improve the safety of employees or our grounds for the public, that's one of the things we're looking at for this committee," said Cottingham.

Cottingham added that he is looking into advisory staff for the committee to come from county sheriff's and police departments.

Because of the county website being "woefully in need of upgrades," a resolution was also unanimously approved to create an Ad Hoc Committee on the website.

Stieve asked Cottingham about the duration of the committee's existence, in which Cottingham said that once the committee is "up and running" the board may check in at different times to see the progress of the county's web presence.

He also said that staffing issues within the county's information technology (IT) department is a reason for the creation of the Ad Hoc Committee.

Michael Hunkins, the county's IT director, said that the department has been looking into possible web design contractors. He received quotes for the design around $25,000 to $30,000.

Katie Steinke, the assistant finance director in the county, said that she has been in discussions regarding grants and other funding sources to "minimize the potential cost for our levy."