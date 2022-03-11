Juvenile in custody after alleged threats against Mauston High School

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a juvenile making threats toward Mauston High School on March 10 at approximately 3 p.m., according to a release from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson.

Contact was made with the juvenile in rural Juneau County after the complaint was received. At approximately 3:34 p.m., the juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the sheriff's office.

The juvenile was transported to secure detention as a result of the investigation. There are no additional threats or safety concerns regarding this isolated incident currently.

Mauston Police Department and Mauston School District assisted the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.