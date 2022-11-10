Library to commemorate Alzheimer's Awareness Month with performance of ‘Grandpa and Lucy’

Hatch Public Library will be commemorating Alzheimer’s Awareness Month during November with a special performance of “Grandpa and Lucy” by CLIMB Theatre.

The free show is scheduled to take place Nov. 14 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Families of all ages are welcome. Hatch will be reserving the middle of the library, in front of the entrance, to allow other library-goers to observe — and perhaps participate — in the event.

“We are hoping that this will help families who are affected,” Youth Services Librarian Carissa Huebner said. “Someone with dementia isn’t trying to act in that way. Something is happening to them, and there are ways that you can interact with them even if it’s not how you used to. There are still ways to connect.”

Since 2015, the Minnesota-based CLIMB Theatre has used its interactive performances to create “intergenerational experiences” for audiences young and old. The troupe expanded their programming in 2019 to include “Grandpa and Lucy,” a play adaptation of a children’s book by St. Paul, Minnesota native Edie Weinstein aimed at raising awareness around dementia.

To honor Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, CLIMB has taken the show on tour throughout Wisconsin. Tomah, Monroe and Neenah have already hosted the theater group.

The event is sponsored by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Eagle Country, which previously helped put on a book reading of “Grandpa and Lucy” at the library. With CLIMB Theatre already scheduled to perform at St. Patrick’s Catholic School, the ADRC of Eagle Country reached out to Hatch again to host a public performance.

“(The ADRC) are actually the ones who set it up,” Huebner added. “They’ve been hoping to come earlier. But with COVID, it got delayed several years. Now, finally, they can have it in our community.”