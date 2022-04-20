Longtime Juneau County Board member, county employee recognized

Two longtime Juneau County government employees were recognized for their tenured service by the County Board.

Rodney Seamans, who served 22 years as supervisor, and Nancy Knickelbein, who worked 33 years with the county's Department of Human Services, were both officially commended by the Juneau County Board for their service to the county. The board unanimously approved both commendation resolutions at the board's Tuesday meeting.

Knickelbein served in five positions during her tenure with the department. She worked for the department from Dec. 5, 1988, until April 4 of this year. The board said that Knickelbein has been devoted to the residents of the county and the department and has served with "distinction, integrity and commitment".

"I enjoyed working for the county," Knickelbein said in her acceptance. "All my staff were wonderful over the years and thank you very much."

Seamans is the longtime District 21 supervisor. A La Valle resident, Seamans began his tenure on July 20, 1999. He has served on the Agriculture/Extension/Land Conservation, Building/Security, Highway and Public Works and Veterans committees. He was also chair for Aging and Nutrition, the county's Human Service Board and Land and Water Resources.

"I have always considered it an honor to represent my district," Seamans said in his acceptance. "I was always able to represent the county at state conventions and conferences, where I got to communicate with other supervisors from all over the state."

Both Knickelbein and Seamans received applause from the board and everyone in attendance at the meeting.