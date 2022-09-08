 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lyndon Station bar explosion suspect being treated, awaiting charges

  • 0

A suspect in the Beagles Bar and Grill explosion in Lyndon Station last week is currently awaiting charges while receiving treatment for burns.

According to an updated release from Lyndon Station Police Chief Jeremy Bonikowske, the adult male suspect is being detained by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office during his recovery.

Upon his release from medical care, formal charges against the suspect will be referred to the Juneau County District Attorney's Office. The suspect's name will be released to the public upon the referral of those charges.

The tavern is closed indefinitely following the explosion during the early morning hours of Sept. 1.

According to the initial release from Bonikowske, who is also the county's Emergency Management Director, the Lyndon Station Fire Department was dispatched to a report of the fire and explosion at the village bar.

People are also reading…

Following control of the blaze, the scene was secured for investigation due to the suspicious nature of the explosion. The adult male individual was taken into custody as a result of the ongoing investigation.

The Lyndon Station Police Department is being assisted with this investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, DCI, federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Technical Reconstruction Unit.

No additional information is available at this time.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin River Meats landjaeger sausage recognized at State Fair

Wisconsin River Meats landjaeger sausage recognized at State Fair

Wisconsin River Meats, a Mauston butcher shop, had its snack sausage receive honorable mention at the Governor's Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair. The business was part of a bidding consortium for the winning product, which came from Eden Meat Market in Fond du Lac County.

100 years in the books for Hustlerfest

100 years in the books for Hustlerfest

Hustlerfest, an annual festival in Hustler that occurs the weekend before Labor Day every year, celebrated its 100th year between Aug. 26-28, 2022. The festival held a dress competition featuring early 1920s-themed clothing to commemorate the century-long existence of the event.

Zobal rolls in county sheriff race; Pellegrini-Kast narrowly wins clerk

Zobal rolls in county sheriff race; Pellegrini-Kast narrowly wins clerk

Andrew Zobal, the current Undersheriff in Juneau County, is slated to succeed longtime Sheriff Brent Oleson after winning the Aug. 9 primary election. Alecia Pellegrini-Kast narrowly defeated Terry Reynolds in the Clerk of Circuit Court election after a late push. Both races were Republican primaries.

Area school districts get prepared for 2022-23

Area school districts get prepared for 2022-23

The Necedah and Wonewoc-Union Center school districts each made summer upgrades to their facilities. Necedah had summer programs that included field trips, while Wonewoc-Union Center added nine new staff members and is continuing to build back a high academic reputation following COVID.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News