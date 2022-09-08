Lyndon Station bar explosion suspect being treated, awaiting charges

A suspect in the Beagles Bar and Grill explosion in Lyndon Station last week is currently awaiting charges while receiving treatment for burns.

According to an updated release from Lyndon Station Police Chief Jeremy Bonikowske, the adult male suspect is being detained by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office during his recovery.

Upon his release from medical care, formal charges against the suspect will be referred to the Juneau County District Attorney's Office. The suspect's name will be released to the public upon the referral of those charges.

The tavern is closed indefinitely following the explosion during the early morning hours of Sept. 1.

According to the initial release from Bonikowske, who is also the county's Emergency Management Director, the Lyndon Station Fire Department was dispatched to a report of the fire and explosion at the village bar.

Following control of the blaze, the scene was secured for investigation due to the suspicious nature of the explosion. The adult male individual was taken into custody as a result of the ongoing investigation.

The Lyndon Station Police Department is being assisted with this investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, DCI, federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Technical Reconstruction Unit.

No additional information is available at this time.