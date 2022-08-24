Lynxx Networks expanding to more rural areas in Juneau County

Lynxx Networks, which just recently broke ground on a massive project in Juneau County's main hub, is now expanding coverage to rural areas.

The company held another groundbreaking ceremony at a farm outside of Mauston in the Town of Lemonweir on Aug. 23. The event celebrates the beginning of a rural fiber optic project which will grant access to its high speed internet service to nearly 900 rural homes in Lemonweir and the Town of Lisbon.

Lynxx CEO Jim Costello, as well as Juneau County Board of Supervisors Chair Timothy Cottingham and Town of Lemonweir Chair Dennis Krejci were among the speakers at the ceremony. The company partnered with the county and both towns to apply for and receive a state grant for broadband expansion.

"I can assure you that this would not have been possible had we not had a strong partnership," said Costello. "The broadband grants are extremely competitive. A strong public-private partnership is what made all the difference (in receiving a grant). We think this is a big thing for Juneau County."

Costello went on to emphasize the significance of being able to grant high-speed internet to homes outside of cities and villages. He said that he and others at Lynxx are optimistic that rural access to their services will continue to grow.

"I'm real excited," said Costello. "A farm like this will now have connectivity to our network."

Lynxx is also building a network that operates at speeds higher than 1 gigabit per second, and Costello said that 1-gigabit could be the slowest speed in 10 years.

"This day is long overdue," said Krejci. "Four-and-a-half years ago, out of frustration with our slow and nonexistent internet, I went and started talking to my neighbors. The stories I heard really opened my eyes up. Today, we may not have fiber in our homes yet, but there is light at the end of the tunnel."

Tamaya Jo Loewe, the Juneau County Economic Development Corporation's director, also spoke at the ceremony regarding the benefits of rural broadband.

The rural broadband project carries a total cost of just over $5 million. Lynxx is investing nearly $2.2 million to the expansion, which is roughly the same amount as the grant received. $500,000 is coming from the county and the towns combined for $200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, according to Costello.

"It's very nice to see this happening," said Cottingham.

Cottingham talked about how he met with Krejci and representatives from other areas, including Reedsburg, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic regarding bringing high speed internet to Juneau County. He said that after those talks, he was able to put together a committee dedicated to that purpose and that after ARPA funds came in, the process to expand internet access began.

"The only good thing I can say about COVID is it showed how inaccessible we were to having high speed internet in our area," said Cottingham. "It caused a lot of hardship on families and also on businesses because if you couldn't go to work and kids couldn't go to school, parents had to drive their kids into Mauston or find a place with Wi-Fi so they could get on the internet."

Costello went on to explain that Lynxx Networks' current fiber optic network reaches from Mauston to La Crosse and that the company provides services to "nearly every community" along that corridor, particularly to businesses.

Lynxx Networks held its groundbreaking to expand access to Mauston residents on July 26.

Lynxx Networks have groundbreaking for future Mauston service Lynxx Networks is beginning construction in the spring of 2023 on the installation of fiber optic high-speed internet in Mauston and surrounding areas.