 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man arrested for 4th OWI near Wisconsin Dells

  • 0

An Elkhorn native was arrested near Wisconsin Dells on Saturday night for his fourth operating while intoxicated (OWI) charge.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol's DeForest Post, Devontee Tremaine Works, a 34-year-old man, was stopped due to traffic violations around 10 p.m. driving eastbound on Interstate 90/94 near Mile Marker 84. Following making contact with the vehicle's occupants, troopers discovered that Works, the driver, showed multiple signs of impairment.

After an investigation at the scene, Works was charged with the OWI, as well as operating after revocation (OAR), failure to install ignition interlock device (IID), possession of THC and paraphernalia, and a warrant through Walworth County for IID tampering/failure to install.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body of man found partially submerged in Town of Lemonweir

Body of man found partially submerged in Town of Lemonweir

The body of a 55-year-old New Lisbon man was discovered in a body of water in the Town of Lemonweir during the afternoon on Aug. 14, when Juneau County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report from the county's Communications Center.

Juneau County allocates housing ARPA funds, approves sale of delinquent properties

Juneau County allocates housing ARPA funds, approves sale of delinquent properties

The Juneau County Board approved $150,000 in ARPA funding for a Central Wisconsin Community Action Council project in Necedah, as well as approve sales of six plots of land previously foreclosed via property taxes at its board meeting on Aug. 16. Jeffrey Potter, a longtime member of the county's Highway Department, was also recognized for his service.

Zobal rolls in county sheriff race; Pellegrini-Kast narrowly wins clerk

Zobal rolls in county sheriff race; Pellegrini-Kast narrowly wins clerk

Andrew Zobal, the current Undersheriff in Juneau County, is slated to succeed longtime Sheriff Brent Oleson after winning the Aug. 9 primary election. Alecia Pellegrini-Kast narrowly defeated Terry Reynolds in the Clerk of Circuit Court election after a late push. Both races were Republican primaries.

Northern Lightning back at Volk Field for pilot training

Northern Lightning back at Volk Field for pilot training

From Aug. 8-19, Volk Field Air National Guard Base is hosting Northern Lightning, a tactical-level training exercise featuring military aircraft for combat training and simulated threat responses. Personnel from the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and National Guard are attending the exercise.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News