Man arrested for 4th OWI near Wisconsin Dells

An Elkhorn native was arrested near Wisconsin Dells on Saturday night for his fourth operating while intoxicated (OWI) charge.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol's DeForest Post, Devontee Tremaine Works, a 34-year-old man, was stopped due to traffic violations around 10 p.m. driving eastbound on Interstate 90/94 near Mile Marker 84. Following making contact with the vehicle's occupants, troopers discovered that Works, the driver, showed multiple signs of impairment.

After an investigation at the scene, Works was charged with the OWI, as well as operating after revocation (OAR), failure to install ignition interlock device (IID), possession of THC and paraphernalia, and a warrant through Walworth County for IID tampering/failure to install.