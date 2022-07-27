Mauston approves planning for erosion control, wastewater upgrades

Mauston's city hall building rests on the shore of the Lemonweir River and has faced an uptick in shoreline erosion adjacent to it.

The Common Council took a large step toward addressing that issue on Tuesday at its biweekly meeting, as it approved a design plan by Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH) Inc. to deal with slope stabilization behind the building.

After SEH representatives' discussions with city officials, objectives for the plan, called Mauston City Hall Slope Stabilization, included evaluation and design for preventing roof water drainage from running down the unprotected slope next to the building, along with analysis of slope stability and eventual construction ideas.

"This is to curb the erosion from city hall," said Darryl Teske, the city's 2nd District Ald. "There's erosion happening from the building itself. We first did a study to look at what the current shoreline looks like to make sure that we're not going to be looking at an epic or imminent failure."

Teske added that the approved plan is to figure out how to engineer a plan to stop the erosion in the future. He said that riprap is a possible solution to curbing the problem. The planning process was approved with a maximum spending amount of $76,000.

Riprap is a blanket of stones fitted to the slope and shape of a shoreline that extends from the bottom of the slope to a height that can be durable for the long-term, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) website.

"SEH is going to take previous studies, the bathymetric data we have and the hydrographic survey we just had J.F. Brennan do, and design the size, amount, depth, and width of riprap that we're going to need to put around that bank," said Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg.

Reeg added that the erosion has caused the steepest area of the current shoreline to be behind the city hall building. A boardwalk was installed in 2014, but erosion problems noticed at the time have gotten worse, with the most occurring following a flood in 2018, according to the SEH plan proposal.

The proposal also explains that an analysis of the stability of the current slope will be followed by the presentation of a cost-effective approach to addressing the issue.

Wastewater treatment upgrades

The city's current wastewater treatment plant is in need of equipment upgrades, with some of the current equipment nearing the end of its sustainable lifespan.

MSA Professional Services was approved on July 26 by the council to start planning the solution to this issue, as the council unanimously approved its proposal to come up with design solutions. MSA's projected cost to complete the scope of the work needed is $17,600.

"A lot of our equipment is near the end of its life," said Reeg. "Twenty, 30, 40 years old, and instead of replacing a piece here and a piece there, we thought it might be more expeditious to just look at upgrading all of the equipment at the same time."

Reeg added that upgrading the antiquated parts, such as aerators and pumps, will increase efficiency.

"Not only will we have new equipment that will be more reliable, but will decrease our overhead for our operating budget as well by being more efficient," said Reeg.

According to the plan submitted by MSA project manager Tom Fitzwilliams, pumping and treatment equipment costs will fall just under $10,000, and building costs will be just above $5,000.

The planning stage is slated to begin in September with a meeting between MSA and city staff, and, after assessments of historic data and condition, capacity, and performance as well as identifying treatment alternatives, MSA will submit the plan to the DNR for approval by February.