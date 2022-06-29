Mauston discusses food truck safety, approves road repair project

State Street in Mauston intermittently has food trucks parked on it during the summertime, and a city councilman raised a residential concern on Tuesday.

Jim Allaby, who represents District 7 in the city, said that the presence of the trucks creates blind spots for drivers with regard to crosswalks. He pointed out an instance where he witnessed a driver having to apply his brakes abruptly to avoid hitting a child who got into the street near one of the food trucks.

“With Curran’s (Curran, Hollenbeck, and Orton) law office, they usually park close to that corner (State Street and Oak Street), and it’s a blind spot,” said Allaby. “I’d hate to see someone get hit.”

He suggested that the trucks possibly park around the corner on Oak Street, which is usually less busy than State, or on another block in the city.

Vicki Wards, the District 4 alderperson, attested to Allaby’s statement of heavy blind spots near the food trucks and expressed similar concerns regarding pedestrian safety. City administrator Randy Reeg said the topic should be of importance for the city’s Ordinances, Licenses, and Permits Committee in the near future.

Mayor Dennis Nielsen does not see food truck business being negatively impacted by moving to a side street.

District 6 alderperson and council president Richard Noe said that the size of the trucks, notably the height, causes the obstruction. However, he raised concerns about how parking near the crosswalks can be regulated.

Allaby also mentioned how parking can be limited at times in the downtown area, and that the food trucks often occupy multiple parking spaces at once.

Minor road repair

The council approved an asphalt wedging operation at the intersection of Vine Street and LL Townline Road in the city. Baraboo-based D.L. Gasser Construction’s bid for just under $18,500 was unanimously accepted by the council. The original asphalt will be swept before the area is repaved.

Emergency ratified

Mayor Nielsen issued a disaster declaration as a result of the damage to the city from a tornado on June 15. After Reeg explained that ratification of the declaration kept the city eligible for “the most assistance moving forward” regarding recovery, the council unanimously ratified it.