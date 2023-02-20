An 18-year member of the Mauston Fire Department has been suspended for 30 days following a report filed by Mauston Fire Department chief Kim Hale last November.

Nathan Brown, a Mauston resident and area plumber with Mauston Plumbing along with his role as a volunteer firefighter, received the suspension on Feb. 16. This follows the report filed by Hale last November regarding incidents involving Brown, city administrator Randy Reeg, and Police and Fire Commission chair Brian McGuire.

The Police and Fire Commission held an emergency hearing on Feb. 15 at Mauston City Hall in which all four testified, as well as city police chief Michael Zilisch.

Hale, who wrote the report with Zilisch, filed charges against Brown alleging that his conduct at Gravity Box Brewing Company and on a walking path adjacent to Mauston Plumbing intentionally showed disrespect to management, was not reflective of the Firefighter Code of Ethics as listed in the Mauston Fire Department's Standard Operating Guidelines (SOGs), and showed retaliation for a complaint against him.

Following deliberations after a hearing in which multiple parties spoke, including Brown and Hale, the commission decided to suspend Brown, who has been with the volunteer fire department since Jan. 10, 2005. Hale's report suggested termination, but while all of the charges in the report were upheld, the commission ultimately decided they did not warrant termination.

Brown will need to present a written plan on conflict management, both on and off duty, to the commission at another meeting on March 16 following the service of his suspension.

The report stated that Brown entered the Gravity Box on Nov. 9, 2022 during the evening and saw McGuire and Reeg at the bar. Reeg and McGuire both attempted to speak with Brown, but he ignored Reeg and told McGuire that he would "prefer not to talk to" him. Brown corroborated these allegations and also confirmed reports that he gave what McGuire testified as a "malevolent" look at Reeg and McGuire for a lengthy period while he was at Gravity Box.

McGuire went for a run on the path that crosses Mauston Plumbing the next day (Nov. 10), according to the report. When Brown encountered McGuire as he passed the plumbing business, he again expressed a desire not to speak to him. McGuire, as he did the previous night at Gravity Box, asked Brown why and Brown repeated his unwillingness to talk.

There were no feelings of intimidation or any perceived threat by Brown during their encounters, according to McGuire. Brown did tell McGuire during the Nov. 10 discussion that he would consider it "trespassing" if he returned, but McGuire testified and Reeg corroborated that numerous people use that sidewalk during the day, which seemingly made the situation personal, according to McGuire.

McGuire also said that he had an agreement with Brown's father, Paul, to use the path crossing the plumbing facility.

Reeg and McGuire filed separate complaints with the City of Mauston and Brown was placed on a leave of absence from Mauston Fire on Nov. 22. Brown said in the report and at the Feb. 15 hearing that he was upset for being disciplined.

Steve Zach, the attorney who represented Hale at the Feb. 15 hearing, opened the hearing by mentioning the seven standards needed to terminate Brown's employment with the city, which were listed in the report. Those standards include:

Whether the subordinate (Brown) could reasonably be expected to have had knowledge of the probable consequences of alleged conduct.

Whether the rule or order that the subordinate allegedly violated is reasonable.

Whether the chief, before filing the charge against the subordinate, made a reasonable effort to discover whether the subordinate did in fact violate a rule or order.

Whether the effort described was fair and objective.

Whether the chief discovered substantial evidence that the subordinate violated the rule or order as described in the charges filed against the subordinate.

Whether the chief is applying the rule or order fairly and without discrimination against the subordinate.

Whether the proposed discipline reasonably relates to the seriousness of the alleged violation and to the subordinate's record of service with the chief's department.

The commission found that six of the seven standards were satisfied, with the last one being the exception. A 4-0 vote approved the 30-day suspension of Brown.

Brown's frustrations exhibited on Nov. 9 and 10 allegedly stemmed from discipline filed against him earlier on Nov. 9 for perceived insubordination on Sept. 20, 2022. Hale issued Brown a written reprimand via email on Oct. 20 for his refusal to board a firetruck responding to a call asking for clean-up of a dirt spill on railroad tracks in the city. The clean-up was time-sensitive due to a train scheduled to pass through the city later on Sept. 20.

In a written statement, Brown said that he did not board the truck because he was in the "middle of a work day" and "had a job I put on hold" to respond to the call. Brown was in a time- and cost-sensitive situation at Mauston Plumbing and after seeing more Mauston Fire personnel preparing to respond, he decided to return to his job. Brown drove past the scene of the dirt spill on his way to Mauston Fire and saw Juneau County employees addressing the situation.

The suspended firefighter repeated his statement when testifying on Feb. 15, and expressed that he was "very surprised" and upset to have received what he thought was an undeserved reprimand.

Brown filed a grievance with Reeg on Nov. 16, 2022 asking for the written warning to be overturned. The claim that he had violated a section of the City of Mauston Employment Manual addressing insubordination and disrespect to management, visitors, citizens, or fellow employees was false and that he committed no such violations, according to the grievance.

Reeg declined to overturn the grievance, noting that statements in it were "contradictory, unsubstantiated, or inaccurate," according to an email he sent Brown on Dec. 6, 2022.

Hale had issued a previous written reprimand to Brown for exiting a firetruck on April 21, 2021 because of his alleged refusal to work with Jordan Wilke, a fellow Mauston firefighter who is also the city's parks, forestry, and cemetery superintendent. Wilke was also at the Gravity Box on Nov. 9, according to Brown's testimony.

Brown's distrust of Wilke in 2021 stemmed from comments Wilke had made at a commission meeting in which he would "burn" anyone who accused him of being a "mole" in the department. Exhibits from the case showed that Wilke also made similar comments in text messages between himself and Hale.

Brown's grievance stated that the violations he was being accused of in the Sept. 20 incident were again due to his personal feelings toward Wilke, which he refuted with his written statement and Feb. 15 testimony. He said that he did not join the other four firefighters on the dirt-cleaning call because of obligations at Mauston Plumbing.

"I believed there was enough people there to handle washing off the railroad tracks," said Brown at the hearing.

Prior to the 2021 grievance, Brown testified that he had not received any discipline in his time as a volunteer firefighter.