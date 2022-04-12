Mauston High School students learn construction at future school site

Mauston School District students from eighth to 12th grade received construction education through hands-on activity and demonstration on April 7.

Trades Day, an afternoon program that took students through the construction site of the future West Elementary School in Mauston, had construction workers and technical education teachers showing students some of the many steps of building. Students were also allowed to perform construction activities to emphasize a hands-on learning process.

"In this day and age, what we understand better than any time previously in education is that every individual student has a passion or a pathway that can lead to their success," said Mauston School District Superintendent Joel Heesch. "We know that construction and the trades are certainly a viable option."

"If you're really committed to a career pathway, then you have to listen to your students and listen to the community at large about job trends and it is very apparent — both locally, state and nationally — that opportunities in the trades are going to reach almost a crisis level," said Mauston High School Principal James Dillin. "Same with manufacturing in the very near future. Due to the support of a lot of our partners and the community that voted for the referendum, we're able to put some of those things into place."

Students were grouped in three sections of the construction site.

One of those was a station where workers demonstrated how to put together and install structural electrical equipment, along with wiring instruction. Another showed students how to assemble copper piping and use a blowtorch. Students also had a station to show them how to install drywall.

"You can teach this in the classroom over and over and over again, but until they get to come out here, see it real life and do it themselves with their own hands, I don't think it really sets in," said Bryon Hoehn, a technical education instructor at Mauston High School and Olson Middle School in the city.

Hoehn also handles much of the metal work in construction projects throughout the schools. He has a group of students who assemble model vehicles and has taken them to Road America for competitions with other state high schools.

Another Mauston High School technical education instructor, Mike Borreson, said that shop and construction education are very important in modern education. He said that he emphasizes construction in his courses.

"It's something you can be proud of, go by and see the work you've done," Borreson said. "Our community is very strong. We have great businesses that support the trades. It's a skill that, as many know, has been going by the wayside and we're trying to emphasize that in our own school district."

Borreson added the Mauston school administration has been very supportive of trade education.

Heesch went on to describe the additions Mauston High School is undergoing with regard to agricultural and technical education that were made possible by the passage of a $54.8 million referendum in fall 2020.

"It really shows that we're not just talking about that, but creating opportunity for our students to have programming in the trades and in those areas that we know are so needed within our country, our state, and our county," Heesch said.