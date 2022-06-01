Mauston High School's senior class graduates along with four others

The Mauston High School Class of 2022 was fortunate enough to have its graduation ceremony indoors and safe from a thunderstorm.

In the comfort of the school's gymnasium on Saturday afternoon, the school's 122 graduating seniors, including 36 students from iLead Charter School located in the high school, said their final goodbyes to their secondary education careers. Three students spoke at the ceremony along with school Principal Jim Dillin and district Superintendent Joel Heesch.

"All of these times, whether they were your first or your last, have provided you and your parents with so many wonderful memories," said Heesch. "Each of them should prove to you that your years of hard work and their years of support and guidance have been worth the effort and time."

Mauston Class of 2022 president Allison Lavold, a summa cum laude graduate, spoke after Heesch. Dillin said Lavold served in nine leadership roles, including student council. She also was a three-sport athlete throughout her high school years.

"Her positive attitude, sense of humor, deep faith, and appreciation for others, we are all going to miss," said Dillin.

Lavold began her speech by engaging her fellow graduates in a rousing cheer which had them move from side-to-side in unison.

"Today is a day of celebration and joy as we have reached this milestone in our lives," said Lavold. "As we begin this new chapter, let us take today to look back at our accomplishments and be proud of where we are and how far we have come."

She continued by lauding the class for its perseverance through the COVID-19 pandemic and how its members have handled the drastic changes from the beginning of their freshman year in September 2018.

After Lavold's speech, the school's chamber choir performed a rendition of "My Wish," a 2006 hit by country music group Rascal Flatts. Two other summa cum laude graduates, Erin Cauley and Ally Fenner, addressed the class after the performance. Dillin prefaced Cauley and Fenner's deliverances with descriptions of their high school accomplishments.

"Over the past 13 years, I have cherished our time spent together," said Cauley. "As a class, we have had many ups and downs. At the middle school level, we could have been labeled as a spirited bunch of kids. Following directions was not necessarily our forte, and our teachers would have probably seen us as challenging."

She went on to explain how her and her classmates were put into a "boot camp" by the principal at Olson Middle School in Mauston at the time. The "boot camp" taught the students order with exercises such as sitting alphabetically and walking in a straight line on one side of the hallway.

"Throughout these last four years, we have all learned valuable wisdom through all three of these methods: reflection, imitation, and experience," said Fenner. "Our graduation day is, in essence, a day of reflection. It is the day where we reflect that, on every experience, it led us to where we are."

The Mauston School Board presented the diplomas while Trinity Delaney, class vice president and another summa cum laude graduate, announced the departing seniors.