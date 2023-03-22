The construction project near Mauston on Interstate 90/94 continues with two separate closures/traffic diversions planned for the last two weeks of March.

According to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) release, current westbound traffic on the freeway is shifted to temporary lanes in the median between the Lemonweir River and County Highway G overpasses.

Starting on March 27, the WisDOT will place traffic control on Wisconsin Highway 82 while construction crews complete grading and concrete work on the roundabouts and remaining portions of the roadway near the highway's interchange with Interstate 90/94 (Exit 69).

There are also intermittent lane closures slated for nighttime traffic. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction during these closures.

Darci Hackbarth, the public involvement lead for the project, said that the traffic control and freeway shifts are slated to last until the summer. The project was slightly delayed last year due to weather, including the storm that ripped through Mauston in June.

The traffic control on Highway 82 will be "minimal", according to Hackbarth, who added that the road is nearly completed and needs some concrete installments. She added that the closures/diversions comprise the final stages of the Interstate 90/94 and Wisconsin Highway 82 project.

"They (project management) don't see the project going much further than this summer," said Hackbarth.